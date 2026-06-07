5 High-Stakes College Football Showdowns Poised to Impact the 2026 Season

No other sport's regular season impacts its postseason the way college football does.

Results in matchups between ranked teams usually dictate the ceiling of the season for the losers of the matchups. The 12-team College Football Playoff has created more wiggle room in the regular season, but losing more than one game still lessens a team's chance of making the field.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports compiled a list of the 15 most meaningful games in the 2026 college football season on Friday. Much of Crawford's top five involved Big Ten regular-season battles, and he still believes conference championships hold weight despite the complaints coming from some coaches.

5. Oregon at Ohio State

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland pressures Ohio State quarterback Will Howard as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes and Ducks' 2024 meeting played a key role in the seeding of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Oregon's survival catapulted it into the Big Ten Championship, a game it won to clinch the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Barring a misstep at USC or perhaps Illinois, the Ducks should come into the 2026 meeting undefeated. The Buckeyes will have ventured to Texas and Indiana by that point, and a loss to either of those two will make holding serve at home of the utmost importance.

4. Miami at Notre Dame

The Sunday night bout between these two in Week 1 of the 2025 season played a major part in the College Football Playoff committee's decision to include Miami as a part of last year's 12-team field.

Not only will the 2026 installment present an opportunity for Notre Dame to take revenge at home, but an opportunity for the Hurricanes and Fighting Irish to showcase themselves against a national power.

On paper, much of Miami and Notre Dame's respective schedules are filled with vastly inferior Power Four opponents, and slipping to any of those opponents could magnify the result of this game for the loser.

3. Big Ten Championship Game

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The clash of unbeatens in the 2025 Big Ten Championship game had serious implications on the outcome of the 2026 College Football Playoff. Ohio State, which held the No. 1 overall rank for the vast majority of the regular season, fell to Indiana and drew a gritty Miami squad in the Cotton Bowl as a result.

Unless the chaos reigns supreme in the regular season, the 2026 installment of the Big Ten Championship should not serve as an elimination game from the College Football Playoff the way the ACC and Big 12 Championships have.

However, the winner likely locks up one of the top two seeds in the 2027 College Football Playoff.

2. Ohio State at Indiana

Whether they met in the Big Ten Championship or regular season, the last two meetings between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers have been highly impactful. Had Indiana prevailed at Ohio State in 2024, it would have likely gone to the Big Ten Championship, while the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff hopes would have depended on the result of their game against Michigan.

In all likelihood, Indiana rolls into its home bout with Ohio State at 6-0. The Buckeyes travel to Texas in the second week of the season, and a loss in Austin would create a must-win scenario for them with a home bout against Oregon on the horizon.

1. SEC Championship Game

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is presented with the MVP trophy | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Victories in the SEC Championship game have gifted Georgia a first-round bye in each of the first two 12-team College Football Playoffs.

Georgia aside, the rest of the SEC has become very open in the years after Nick Saban's retirement. Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas are among those with hopes of going to Atlanta in 2026 and taking their place among the top four seeds in the 2027 College Football Playoff.