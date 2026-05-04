Paul Finebaum Names Former SEC Head Coach Who 'Was a Bad Fit From Day One'

LSU did not fire a bad coach. It fired the wrong coach for its program.

That distinction matters because, on paper, the results under Brian Kelly were more than acceptable. A 34-14 record in four seasons, multiple double-digit win campaigns and a Heisman Trophy winner would be celebrated at most programs. At LSU, it was not enough.

That is because LSU is not like most programs. It is a place where winning alone does not define success. Fit, identity and alignment with the culture matter just as much, if not more.

Kelly never fully matched that identity. His early success helped mask the disconnect, but it never eliminated it. When the losses started to come, the underlying issues became impossible to ignore.

The 2025 season exposed everything. LSU started fast, climbed into the top three and looked like a legitimate contender. Then it unraveled. Losing four of five games did not just derail the season. It confirmed what many already believed.

Former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC Network analyst did not hold back.

"He was a bad fit from day one," Finebaum said. "... his early success helped to overcome some of those issues, but in the end, good riddance."

That assessment may sound harsh, but it reflects the reality of high-level college football. Programs like LSU do not operate with patience when expectations are not being met in the right way. It is not just about winning games.

It is about how those wins are achieved and whether the program feels sustainable at the highest level.

That is why LSU made the move it did. The decision was not just about replacing a coach. It was about resetting the identity of the program.

Enter Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin brings something completely different. His track record at Ole Miss showed he can build a modern offense, adapt to the transfer portal era and elevate a program beyond its traditional ceiling. He turned Ole Miss into a playoff team and proved he can compete in the SEC with fewer resources.

That matters at LSU, where resources are not a limitation. The expectation is not just to compete. It is to win championships.

Kiffin’s arrival immediately raises the ceiling, but it also raises the stakes. He is not being brought in to maintain success. He is being brought in to elevate it.

That is what makes this move so telling. LSU is no longer interested in being good. It is chasing great, and it is willing to make uncomfortable decisions to get there.

The question now is whether this gamble pays off. Kiffin has proven he can build a contender. What he has not proven is whether he can finish the job at the highest level.

That is what will define this era. Because at LSU, being close is never enough.