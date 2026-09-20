Holly Rowe Receives Second Apology This Week From College Football QB

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe received her second apology this week from a college football quarterback after Ole Miss passer Trinidad Chambliss used an expletive on live TV following a win over coach Lane Kiffin and LSU.

Chambliss closed his postgame interview with the 60-year-old reporter by yelling "Hotty f---ing Toddy" after No. 8 Ole Miss beat No. 7 LSU 32-24 on Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi. He apologized after the game in a video clip shared on X.

Trinidad Chambliss apology to Holly Rowe

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The Ferris State transfer kept his mouthpiece in for much of the interview before the expletive slipped out at the end.

"Emotions were high. That's the best thing about playing football, being in victory formation," Chambliss said, per Trey Wallace. "But my emotions were high after the game. I got kind of caught up in the moment with the interview. That's not who I am. I apologize to Holly and everyone watching."

The game meant more to the Rebels quarterback than most. Kiffin brought Chambliss from Division II to Ole Miss before he left Oxford for LSU, and Saturday marked his first trip back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the Tigers.

What did Arch Manning say?

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Texas quarterback Arch Manning apologized Tuesday for laughing at an AI-generated video that showed Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian slapping Rowe. The fake clip came from a postgame interview in which Sarkisian said "Texas fight. Hook 'em" and walked off after Texas beat Ohio State 24-23 on Sept. 12 in Austin, Texas.

On Monday, the Longhorns passer called the video "hilarious" when a reporter asked about social media clips from the win. He apologized a day later on Instagram.

"I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments," Manning wrote. "I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment."

Rowe accepted the apology in a post on X. "Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another," she wrote.

Sarkisian later said he should have shown "more patience" during the interview. Rowe has worked full-time at ESPN since 1998.

Chambliss leads Ole Miss past LSU

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The Rebels passer completed 33 of 48 throws for 363 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Ole Miss led 24-7 at halftime, but LSU rallied to tie the game at 24 in the fourth quarter.

Without running back Kewan Lacy, who left with a left shoulder injury, Chambliss led a 75-yard drive and capped it by faking a handoff and running 14 yards for the go-ahead score with 6:14 left. A 2-point conversion made it 32-24, and Jaylon Braxton later sealed the win with an interception in the end zone.

Ole Miss moved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the SEC in front of a stadium-record crowd of 70,033. Chambliss has now thrown a touchdown pass in 16 straight games, tying Eli Manning for the third-longest streak in school history.