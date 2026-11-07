How many current FBS head coaches worked under Nick Saban?

Some coaches have coaching trees, but former Alabama boss Nick Saban has a forest. Over the course of a lengthy and successful career, Saban just-started more than a few coaching greats or helped revive flagging careers. If there's any doubts, a quick scan of current college head coaches proves the point. There are 16 (just down from 17) active FBS head coaches who coached under Nick Saban.

Saban's Coaching Forest

Charles Huff, Memphis

Memphis head coach has a 45-27 career mark and worked under Saban at Alabama for two seasons as associate head coach/running back coach.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech

Key has gone 29-25 at Tech and spent three seasons coaching offensive line at Alabama under Saban.

Pete Golding, Ole Miss

In his first full year as head coach of the Rebels, Golding worked under Saban for four seasons at Alabama as defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Revivied his career with two years under Saban as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Is now 55-22 at Texas.

Mario Cristobal, Miami

Likewise rehabilitated a flagging career with four years at Alabama as Saban's associate head coach, offensive coordinator, and recruiting coordinator. Went 35-13 at Oregon after leaving and now is 43-19 at Miami, with the Hurricanes one of the top CFP competitors this season.

Lane Kiffin, LSU

Three seasons at Alabama as offensive coordinator and QB coach brought his career back from major struggles. Then spent three seasons at Florida Atlantic, going 26-13, moved on to Ole Miss where he was 55-19 and took the program to the CFP, and now is at LSU, where he's battling for a CFP return.

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Spent a season under Saban as a graduate assist. Has since gone 54-11 at Oregon where he has done virtually everything except win a national title.

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Spent a season as Saban's defensive backs coach at LSU, then nearly a decade with him at Alabama, first as associate head coach and defensive backs coach and later as defensive coordinator. Honed his chops enough to go 124-22 at Georgia and win a pair of national titles.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

The defending champ worked his way up the ladder, spending three years at Alabama as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator under Saban. He's 35-3 at Indiana and has the Hoosiers seeking a third straight CFP berth.

Bill O'Brien, Boston College

Another restart here-- after losing the Houston Texans' job, O'Brien spent two years as Saban's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. He's been at Boston College for the last three seasons.

Butch Jones, Arkansas State

After losing the Tennessee job, spent three years as an offensive assistant under Saban. Jones is back as a head coach at Arkansas State.

Lance Taylor, Western Michigan

Started his career under Saban as a graduate assistant. Now has the head job at Western Michigan, where he is working toward a third stratight bowl season.

Major Applewhite, South Alabama

Had two stints with Saban, first as an offensive assistant and quarterback coach and later as an analyst. He's in his third season at South Alabama now.

Billy Napier, James Madison

Two stints at Alabama, first as an analyst and later as wide receivers coach. Succeeded at Louisiana, struggled at Florida, now at James Madison in his first season there.

Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State

Was already a grizzled veteran when he spent four seasons as assistant defensive coordinator and safeties coach under Saban at Alabama. Now the head coach at Jacksonville State.

Alex Mortensen, UAB

Was a graduate assistant and then an analyst under Saban at Alabama. Took over at UAB in midseason 2025 and has been their head coach since.

Recently fired Maryland boss Mike Locksley would be the 17th head coach, but was recently cut loose by the Terrapins.