Nick Saban Net Worth 2026: Salary, Career Earnings, Contracts and Endorsements

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2026 reflects two careers running on separate tracks, a record-setting run of Alabama contracts that ended with his 2024 retirement and a luxury car dealership partnership that could make him the sport’s first billionaire coach.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Saban’s fortune at $200 million. Forbes reported in 2025 that the dealership group he co-owns with Baton Rouge businessman Joe Agresti is nearing $2 billion in annual revenue, with Saban on pace to join his billionaire partner.

How much did Alabama pay Saban?

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shouts from the sidelines against the Auburn Tigers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007 on an eight-year, $32 million contract that paid him $3.5 million in his first season. Extensions and annual raises pushed his Alabama earnings to roughly $97.5 million through 2022.

His final deal, approved in August 2022, was worth at least $93.6 million over eight years, an average of $11.7 million per season. The base salary was only $305,000, and most of the money came through a talent fee that climbed every year.

Saban made about $11.1 million in 2023, his last season, which pushed his Alabama total past $108 million before he retired in January 2024.

The school still pays him $500,000 a year in an advisory role, more than his base salary as head coach. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s extension through 2033 pays $12.5 million per year, a higher salary than Saban ever earned in Tuscaloosa.

Dream Motor Group and the Predators

Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, talks to former Alabama football coach Nick Saban | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saban’s business fortune traces to a 2013 voicemail he left for Agresti, who thought it was a prank call. A planned 30-minute meeting between the two lasted four hours, and Saban became a minority partner in what grew into Dream Motor Group.

“It’s one of the best decisions I ever made,” Saban told Forbes. “It’s been really good for both of us.”

The group owns 10 dealerships across the South, including two in the Nashville area, and expanded into Florida in 2023 by buying two Mercedes-Benz stores in a deal valued at roughly $700 million.

In December 2025, Saban and Agresti bought a minority stake in the NHL’s Nashville Predators, joining majority owner Bill Haslam, the former Tennessee governor.

“Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports,” Saban said.

What does Saban earn from ESPN?

Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit on the set for ESPN's College GameDay | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN hired Saban as a College GameDay analyst in February 2024 and hasn’t disclosed his salary. The network deepened the partnership this fall with “Saban,” a six-part docuseries that premiered Oct. 8 and aired its final episode Thursday.

Saban is also a longtime Aflac pitchman who shared a 2024 campaign with Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and he starred in a Vrbo commercial after retiring. The Nick’s Kids Foundation, which he runs with his wife, Terry, gave away more than $775,000 at its annual luncheon in August.

During an October 2025 GameDay broadcast, ESPN analyst Pat McAfee asked Terry whether a $50 million annual offer from Penn State would bring her husband out of retirement.

“We’re having too much fun, and we wouldn’t want to take that opportunity away from all our baby coaches, like Kirby [Smart] and Lane [Kiffin],” she said. “I haven’t heard a number yet.”

Saban, who turned 75 on Oct. 31, is in his third season on the GameDay desk.