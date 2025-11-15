How to watch college football if you're a YouTube TV subscriber
After more than two weeks into the blackout on YouTube TV amid the carriage dispute with Disney continued, college football fans can rejoice after the two sides struck a new deal that will return the ESPN networks to the streaming service in time for the Week 12 games this weekend.
YouTube TV’s subscribers, roughly 10 million of them, missed two entire Saturdays of college football action as the blackout wore on, but the new deal will allow fans to partake in what figures to be a consequential slate of games from morning to night with serious playoff implications.
Both sides announced a multi-year agreement to restore all networks to the YouTube TV service.
“As part of the new deal, Disney’s full suite of networks and stations -- including ESPN and ABC -- have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers,” The Walt Disney Company said in a statement.
The company added: “We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football.”
With a new deal in place, fans will be able to see all of the 11 scheduled college football games set to involve ranked teams on ESPN and ABC networks, among the several other matchups set for Saturday.
Three of the four ranked-on-ranked matchups will be aired on those networks, starting with Notre Dame playing at Pittsburgh at noon, followed by a huge Oklahoma at Alabama matchup at 3:30, and finally a rematch of the SEC title game with Texas playing at Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
The previous deal between YouTube TV and Disney was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 30, with ESPN and other Disney-owned networks going dark shortly before 11:30 that night, as the blackout began with the two sides failing to come to a new deal.
The blackout went on through the entire Week 11 college football schedule and into the beginning of the 2025 college basketball regular season.
The issue also resulted in fans missing two Monday Night Football games, when the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Arizona Cardinals and the most recent Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers matchup.
