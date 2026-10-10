Hurricane Isaias: College Football Games Canceled, Postponed By Storm Today

As often happens this time of year, once again the college football schedule will be affected by extreme weather, this time courtesy of Hurricane Isaias as it makes landfall.

The storm is now expected to affect at least seven games that were forced to change their date or kickoff time and resulted in the cancellation of one matchup in the Gulf Coast.

Isaias officially made landfall in the United States around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service, which described the storm as a Category 2 hurricane. How is it affecting the college football weekend so far?

How Hurricane Isaias has affected college football

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Florida A&M at Alabama State. What was meant to be a Saturday kick in the Southwestern Athletic Conference instead became a Friday kick after being moved up a day to avoid the elements. Alabama State also rescheduled homecoming events that were set to take place around the weekend.

Northeastern State at West Florida. So far the only game to be canceled this weekend because of the weather, the Argonauts pulled the plug on the matchup out of caution, and is reportedly not planning on setting a makeup date to play in the future.

Southern at Prairie A&M. Monitoring the movement of Hurricane Isaias, officials moved this game up by an hour, to 4 p.m. Eastern instead of 5 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian. Originally scheduled for a 5:30 start time on Saturday, officials moved it up several hours to kick off at noon instead.

East Tennessee State at The Citadel. A matchup in the Southern Conference originally planned for 2 p.m. was moved earlier in the day to noon, as well.

South Carolina State at Charleston Southern. Another game that was supposed to kick off in the evening is getting the afternoon treatment, with officials moving the time up to noon Eastern from its original 6 p.m. kick.

What about Georgia vs. Alabama?

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The most important game on the Week 6 college football schedule should go ahead as planned after real concerns that the weather could intervene in the top-ten clash.

That didn’t stop College GameDay from taking their act indoors in Tuscaloosa this weekend, but the latest weather reports are indicating that the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide should only get a little wet, if that, Alabama meteorologist James Spann said.

“The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling from near 70 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle,” he said in an X post.

And most importantly: “A little light rain or drizzle can’t be ruled out, but most of the night will be dry. Winds will be in the 7-14 mph range.”