Alabama-Georgia Game Weather Update Provided Amid Hurricane Isaias

Alabama meteorologist James Spann delivered good news on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, saying Hurricane Isaias has weakened enough that No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama should kick off tonight in Tuscaloosa without major weather problems.

Spann said the National Hurricane Center downgraded Isaias overnight, and his forecast calls for 70 degrees and mostly cloudy skies at kickoff, 68 at halftime and 67 when fans head home.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

What did James Spann say on College GameDay?

Alabama meteorologist James Spann checks in and gives us the latest surrounding Hurricane Isaias. pic.twitter.com/iHBqXmjhh7 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2026

Spann joined ESPN host Rece Davis, broadcasting from inside Coleman Coliseum, where the show announced it was moving earlier in the week because of the storm. He showed a live look at the Walk of Champions, where winds were gusting to 27 mph under a steady rain.

“It’s basically wind and rain at this point after a long, long, stormy night,” Spann said.

The cleanup is the bigger concern. The veteran forecaster said more than 300,000 people across Alabama lost power, including 3,000 in Tuscaloosa County and 20,000 in Jefferson County.

He expects the rain to end by 1 p.m. ET.

“By the time the game gets here, we should be in good shape,” Spann said. “Clouds around, maybe some sprinkles, but no big deal.”

His early-morning post on X matched the on-air forecast, with temperatures falling from near 70 into the mid-60s and winds of 7 to 14 mph.

“A little light rain or drizzle can’t be ruled out, but most of the night will be dry,” Spann wrote.

Georgia-Alabama game stayed on schedule all week

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama athletics said Tuesday night it had no plans to alter the game, and officials stayed in contact with the National Weather Service, the Southeastern Conference and Georgia as Isaias strengthened in the Gulf. The outlook looked far worse early in the week, when Spann told AL.com that moving the game to Sunday night would be the best choice.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t outline a contingency plan.

“It’s uncertainty beyond my control,” Smart said.

The storm still reshaped the weekend across the state. The Southwestern Athletic Conference moved Florida A&M’s game at Alabama State from Saturday to Friday morning, and GameDay left the Quad for Alabama’s basketball arena, with former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young serving as guest picker. President Donald Trump also planned to attend tonight’s game.

Nick Saban praises Spann’s weather skills

Nick Saban prepares for a live broadcast of “College GameDay” | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spann opened his segment by crediting former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

“He knows how to use weather information better than any other college football coach in this country,” Spann said, adding that if the ESPN job doesn’t work out, “he’s got a job as a senior meteorologist at the Alabama Weather Network.”

Saban returned the compliment.

“He could predict when it was going to start raining to the minute during practice every day,” Saban said.

The improved forecast keeps the focus on a matchup of 5-0 teams. Georgia leads the SEC at 51.4 points per game, while Alabama averages 49.6 and has scored at least 45 points in every game. Analyst Josh Pate said this week that Alabama may be the best team in the country.

Alabama won the last two regular-season meetings, 41-34 in 2024 and 24-21 in Athens in 2025, but Georgia beat the Crimson Tide in the 2025 SEC Championship Game.