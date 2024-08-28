Hykeem Williams injury update: Florida State WR hopeful for Week 1 game
Hykeem Williams was unable to play in Florida State's season opener last week, and while his status remains unknown going forward, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said the wide receiver is progressing.
"We'll see how Hykeem progresses through this week," Norvell said, via NoleGameday.com.
"We're hopeful that he'll be available but obviously that's something that's going to have to see throughout the course of the week. He is progressing."
Williams was a former five-star recruit and the No. 3 ranked wide receiver by the 247Sports Composite and by Rivals and emerged as the No. 4 overall prospect from the state of Florida.
He appeared in eight games last season, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, going 44 yards for a score in a win against Syracuse.
Williams logged two receptions for 18 yards in a win over Duke and a nine-yard catch against Georgia in the Orange Bowl last postseason.
Florida State sits at 0-1 after losing to unranked Georgia Tech in a Week 0 upset in Dublin, a result that saw the team's College Football Playoff hopes damaged, but not destroyed.
College Football Power Index, a computer prediction model that projects a team's performance, suggests the Seminoles have a 12.3 percent chance to qualify for the 12-team playoff.
-
