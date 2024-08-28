Mike Norvell Provides Injury Updates On A Pair Of Florida State Seminoles
Florida State is moving into its second game week of the season with Boston College coming to town on Labor Day. The Seminoles are coming off their first loss and will need to respond against the Eagles if they don't want to drop to 0-2 in conference play.
On Wednesday morning, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to recap the defeat to Georgia Tech and preview the upcoming matchup. During the course of his availability, Norvell provided an injury update on a pair of players who missed the game in Dublin, Ireland.
Prior to kickoff on Saturday, Florida State announced that sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams would be unavailable. Shortly after, ESPN's Pete Thamel called it a "minor injury" for Williams while speaking on College GameDay.
The former five-star prospect is entering his second season with the Seminoles. He dealt with an injury last year while recording five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Norvell is 'hopeful' that Williams will be back in action against the Eagles. He's listed as a co-backup with redshirt senior Kentron Poitier behind starter Malik Benson.
"We'll see how Hykeem progresses through this week," Norvell said. "We're hopeful that he'll be available but obviously that's something that's going to have to see throughout the course of the week. He is progressing."
Outside of Williams, redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy also didn't dress in Week 0. Norvell revealed that Murphy missed most of the preseason and that Florida State is looking forward to getting him back into action in the upcoming future.
Murphy joined the Seminoles this offseason and is one of five Alabama transfers on the roster. He totaled five tackles and a pass deflection during his time with the Crimson Tide.
"Shawn Murphy was another player that was out last week, linebacker," Norvell said. "He's missed a better part of camp. We're hopeful, don't know if it'll be this week but hopefully in the next couple weeks."
Florida State and Boston College will face off on Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 EST and the game will be televised on ESPN.
