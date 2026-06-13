Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Sounds Alarm on NIL’s Long-Term Impact on College Football

The name, image, and likeness (NIL) era is here.

NIL Isn't Going Anywhere

This new era allows boosters to legally pay players to play for them. In some cases, a lot of good has come from the NIL era. No longer can programs profit off these athletes without giving them a cut of those earnings.

Also, it's allowed for some more parity. Teams can just stack the best talent on their roster; instead, guys that would be backups at major programs are now transferring to be starters elsewhere.

There are also some negatives. There aren't many rules when it comes to NIL. So, there has been quite a bit of alleged tampering. Some programs have boosters who can pay quite a bit more than others. Because there's no salary cap, it's now about who can pay the most.

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema told Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast a story about when he was a player at Iowa and how this relates to the NIL era.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema disputes a call in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From a $100 Payment to Six-Figure NIL Deals

Bielema said during his senior year, they played a big rivalry game against Iowa State. After the game, he told Iowa State's coach, ‘It’s been a real pleasure kicking your (expletive) the last five years. I’ve really enjoyed it."

After the game, he said the Hawkeyes threatened to suspend him, despite him being a captain. He said head coach Hayden Fry brought him into his office and told him he can't do stuff like that. But after that, a donor sent him a $100 bill.

He said he had never seen a $100 bill in his life, but he turned it into the compliance office because he was afraid of getting in trouble.

Bielema said that he could have done a lot with that $100 bill, but now players are getting $100,000 before they even play, which is not good for the sport.

“I tell guys coming in as high school players, I’m like, ‘Hey, we’re going to pay you $100,000,'" Bielema said. "And, like, it took me 10 years of coaching before I got paid $100,000; I was a good football coach. And now these kids are getting this money coming in, which is awesome. I love it. But I think we’re setting them up for failure, right?”

Core Problem For NIL Incentives

Bielema is right. It's not a good system. It's teaching players that they can be paid for what they are projected to do, and not what they actually do.

That's not how the real world works. Bielema mentioned that he doesn't pay coaches based on what he thinks they will do; he pays them based on what he's done.

That's how the real world works. You get paid based on your resume. You don't get paid based on what could one day be on that resume. This is teaching young people a terrible lesson, and that's something college athletics needs to start figuring out.

If NIL is going to remain the foundation for modern college football, the next step is obvious: clearer guardrails, more consistent enforcement and some form of centralized structure that balances opportunity with accountability.

Without that, the system will continue to reward projection over production, and the sport will keep wrestling with the same instability it's already trying to manage.