Indiana's Tyler Morris out for 2025 football season after knee injury
Indiana wide receiver Tyler Morris will miss the entire 2025 football season after sustaining a knee injury recently, Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti revealed.
Morris suffered the injury during Indiana’s spring football camp and will require surgical repair that will keep him off the field for the entire year.
Indiana landed Morris through the NCAA transfer portal out of Michigan during this offseason and was expected to be a key component of the Hoosiers’ offense this year.
Morris’ arrival coincided with the departure of three critical Indiana skill threats, as Myles Price, Ke’Shawn Williams, and Miles Cross all exhausted their NCAA eligibility.
Morris appeared in 34 games at Michigan during his collegiate career and started 14 contests for the Wolverines in that time.
He had 23 receptions for 248 yards with two touchdowns last season as one of Michigan’s few productive aerial targets as the team’s offense suffered a notable downturn in production.
Morris was initially a four-star prospect from Bloomington, Ill., as a member of the 2022 football recruiting class.
He was the No. 133 overall player and No. 22 ranked wide receiver, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
