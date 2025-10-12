Indiana's Curt Cignetti gives epic halftime interview
Halftime interviews of coaches are often chock full of cliches and non-speak, but that wasn't the case for Curt Cignetti against Oregon. The Indiana coach, cornered by CBS's Jenny Dell moments after blowing his top after officials missed a fairly obvious pass interference call against Oregon, showed plenty of personality in his reaction to the situation and to Dell.
Cignetti's interview
Dell: Coach, you have preached composure, but we've seen your emotions come out on the sideline. Is that intentional?
Cignetti (After lengthy pause and grin at Dell): What do you think?
Dell: You tell me.
Cignetti: Yeah, you can't let that go.
Dell: Can't let that go? Okay. What is your message to your team now?
Cignetti: We've got to quit jumping offsides. We've got to do a better job stopping the run. We've got to quit laying on the ground on defense and coming back on the next play. And we've got to play better.
Dell: Thank you for your time, coach.
Cignetti: Thank you.
Cignetti's personality
Both the initial outburst and the hilarious interview were typical of Cignetti's significant personality. Taking over one of P4 football's most perenially morbid programs, Cignetti has injected a new dose of attitude all around Indiana football. Heading into Oregon, in a position not typical to IU, Cignetti clearly didn't come to be a good sport and take a loss.
Cingetti coached under Nick Saban early in his Alabama run, but then left big-time football for a head coaching role, first at Division II Indiana Univeristy of Pennsylvania, then at FCS Elon and James Madison. He oversaw James Madison's move to FBS and after going 52-9, took the Indiana job, replacing Tom Allen, who had five losing seasons in his seven years at IU.
Indiana had never won ten games and had last finished a season in the top 10 of a major poll in 1967. Cignetti accomplished both in his first year at IU and is now 17-2 with the Hoosiers. After this start, his name will likely continue to circulate among major coaching jobs now coming open. That said, Cignetti seems to enjoy competing with a mild chip on his shoulder, as his interview may well attest.