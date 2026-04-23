Is a 24-Team Playoff Inevitable? SEC Embraces ‘Playoff or Bust’ Shift

The College Football Playoff is heading toward another potential transformation, and this time the conversation is not just about access or revenue.

It is about pressure.

The playoff already expanded from four teams to 12, a move designed to create more opportunity while maintaining the importance of the regular season. Now, before that format has fully settled, momentum is building for another expansion.

The SEC has pushed for a 16-team model, while the Big Ten and others have expressed interest in eventually growing the field to 24 teams. At first glance, that kind of expansion feels excessive.

One of the defining characteristics of college football has always been the weight of each game. A single loss can reshape a season, and two losses can eliminate a team from championship contention. Expanding to 24 teams would fundamentally change that dynamic, allowing three- and even four-loss teams to remain in the title race.

That shift has led to concerns about the regular season losing its edge. But there is another side to this conversation, and it is gaining traction.

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," On3's Chris Low noted that more voices within the SEC are beginning to warm to the idea of a larger playoff.

"More people in the SEC, ADs, coaches are warming up to 24," Low said. "And you listen, you know why? Because it's a playoff or bust mentality now in college football."

That perspective cuts to the heart of the issue.

The expansion debate is not just about how many teams should compete for a championship. It is about how the current system has reshaped expectations across the sport.

With a 12-team playoff, more programs believe they should be included. That belief has created an environment where missing the playoffs is often viewed as failure, regardless of context. As a result, coaches are facing increased pressure to deliver immediate results. Expanding to 24 teams could ease that pressure.

A larger field would create more margin for error, allowing teams to remain in contention despite early-season losses. That could lead to more patience from administrations, giving coaches additional time to build rosters and establish systems without the constant threat of falling short of expectations. That does not eliminate pressure, but it changes its intensity.

Critics will argue that such a move dilutes the product, and there is validity to that concern. Not every team in a 24-team field would be a legitimate title contender. Early-round mismatches would likely increase, and the path to a championship would become longer. But the trade-off may be worth considering.

College football is no longer operating under the same conditions it once did. The transfer portal, NIL and expanded expectations have accelerated timelines across the sport. Coaches are being asked to win immediately in an environment that is more volatile than ever. A larger playoff could provide balance.

It would not restore the old model, but it could create a system that better reflects the realities of the modern game. More teams would have a path, more fan bases would stay engaged deeper into the season, and programs might be less inclined to make reactionary decisions based on narrow margins.

That is why support for expansion continues to grow. The question is not just whether 24 teams are too many. It is whether the current structure is putting too much strain on the system as a whole.

If expansion can relieve some of that pressure while maintaining meaningful competition, it may not be the problem some believe it to be.

It might be part of the solution.