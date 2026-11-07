Is Nick Saban's Daughter Kristen A Taylor Swift Fan?

Some questions feel almost rhetorical by nature. Is the sky blue? Is grass green? Is the most famous daughter in Alabama a fan of Taylor Swift? But when it comes to the family of legendary Alabama coach turned ESPN personality Nick Saban, no detail is too trivial for college football afficionados to be worth knowing. Following his coaching retirement, Saban remains one of the most respected and beloved coaches and now commentators in college football history, and given his status as an icon, college football fans still dissect the details of his life-- even down to his daughter's musical tastes.

The Case for Swift fandom?

Yes, Kristen Saban is a big Taylor Swift fan. The evidence is everywhere.

Dragging In Dad

She's a big enough fan to get her dad to commit to something he admits he otherwise wouldn't do. On the heels of the ESPN documentary about him, Saban appeared this week on a podcast for what he called probably the second time ever. It wasn't just any podcast.

New Heights is hosted by Taylor Swift's husband, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason. “I refuse to do it," Saban told the Kelce brother, "but my daughter loves you guys, and she convinced me that I should do this,” Even in the midst of his surprising appearance, Saban made clear what a big deal this was-- "But I just want to leave a message out there for everybody else," he cracked. "I’m not doing this sh-t anymore.”

Forgiving a Foe

Lest there be any confusion about who was really significant in the decision to participate with the Kelce Brothers, Kristin Saban has also bonded over Swift with one of the loudest voices in the SEC-- at a time when she was less than enamored with him.

Given SEC commentator Paul Finebaum's constant focus on the Crimson Tide, Kristen Saban hasn't always been thrilled with the man himself. But word circled back to Saban that Finebaum, yes, Paul Finebaum is a big Taylor Swift fan. After hearing that Finebaum named Swift's epic saga "All Too Well" as his favorite Swift song, Kristen took to social media to note, "Okay I finally forgive you after this statement."

Social Media Speaks

But the biggest evidence for Saban's devotion to Taylor Swift comes in the same spot it would for most any 30-year old woman: her social media. Saban shares excitement with new Swift developments, uses Swift as a soundtrack for her own life, and generally acts like a fair majority of the western world when it comes to T. Swift.