Is This SEC QB a First-Round Lock? Former NFL QB Thinks So

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday night, bringing with it the usual mix of excitement, uncertainty and life-changing moments for hundreds of prospects.

Few players embody that uncertainty more than Ty Simpson.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback entered college football as a five-star prospect and spent multiple seasons waiting for his opportunity.

When that moment finally arrived, he delivered an impressive campaign, throwing for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.5 percent of his passes.

Those numbers, combined with his pedigree, have pushed him into the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class, often mentioned just behind Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers. Yet the debate surrounding Simpson is not about talent. It is about timing.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel made it clear where he stands after evaluating Simpson’s film.

That projection reflects what many evaluators see on tape. Simpson has the arm talent, composure and flashes of high-level play that teams look for in a franchise quarterback.

The concern is experience.

Simpson has only one full season as a starter, and that showed at times. While he displayed elite ability early in the year, there were moments where inconsistency and inexperience became apparent, particularly against top competition.

That is why his landing spot may be more important than his draft position.

Daniel pointed to the Los Angeles Rams as an ideal fit, a situation where Simpson could develop behind a veteran quarterback while learning from coach Sean McVay.

That path runs counter to the current trend in the NFL, where first-round quarterbacks are often expected to start immediately. It is a high-risk approach that can accelerate development for some players but derail others.

Simpson feels like a case where patience would pay off.

Throwing him into the lineup right away may expose the areas of his game that still need refinement. Allowing him time to develop, adjust to the speed of the NFL and learn within a structured system could maximize his long-term potential.

This is where teams often get it wrong. The urgency to justify a first-round pick can outweigh what is best for the player’s development.

Simpson does not need to play immediately to prove his value. His talent is already evident. What he needs is time.

If a team is willing to invest in that process, Simpson has the tools to become one of the better quarterbacks in this class. If not, he risks becoming another example of a talented prospect pushed into action before he is ready.

In a draft defined by projection as much as production, Simpson represents both the opportunity and the challenge that comes with developing a franchise quarterback.