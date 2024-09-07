Jaydon Blue injury: Texas RB exits Michigan game with leg ailment
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue left Saturday's game against the Michigan Wolverines with an apparent leg injury, another notable injury concern for the team at the position this season.
Blue ran for 3 yards to convert a third-and-2 for the Longhorns, but came up hurt and had to hop off the field without putting any weight on his left leg.
Texas trainers escorted Blue to the medical tent for further evaluation.
Prior to his injury, Blue was leading Texas with 14 yards rushing off four carries and was the sole Longhorns back to have the ball more than once on the team's two initial possessions.
Following Blue's third-down conversion, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers connected with tight end Gunnar Helm for a 21-yard touchdown pass and an early 7-0 lead.
But the Longhorns can ill afford another injury at the running back position after losing presumptive starting rusher CJ Baxter for the season when he sustained a knee injury during camp.
Shortly after, reserve back Christian Clark tore his Achilles tendon and underwent a surgical procedure that will keep him off the field for the 2024 season, as well.
In the absence of Blue, the Longhorns are down to three scholarship tailbacks, including true freshman Jerrick Gibson.
Gibson made an immediate impact in the game, rushing for a 7-yard touchdown that gave Texas a 14-3 lead over Michigan in the second quarter.
The touchdown capped off a 76-yard drive that lasted 12 plays and just under five minutes.
Update (1:33 p.m. ET) ... Blue returned to the game late in the second quarter.
