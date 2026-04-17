The LSU Tigers are one of the most prominent programs in the SEC. The Tigers run started with winning a national championship in 2003. In fact, since 2000, the team has won three national championships.

However, they have not returned to the College Football Playoff since their title run in 2019.

That gap is what ultimately led to change. At LSU, success is not measured by winning seasons; it is measured by competing for championships.

Since that historic season, the program has experienced inconsistency. LSU has won seven or fewer games in three seasons during that span, while also producing two double-digit win seasons. Those successful years came under head coach Brian Kelly, who went 34-14 in four seasons.

On paper, that record is strong. At LSU, it was not enough.

Despite that record, the program made a change in pursuit of a higher ceiling, hiring former Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

He arrived in Baton Rouge following a highly successful six-year run at Ole Miss, where he compiled a 55-19 record. He led the Rebels to four double-digit win seasons and elevated the program into a legitimate contender in the SEC.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin greet each other. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin was not hired to maintain LSU’s level. He was hired to raise it.

That rise peaked in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. However, Kiffin accepted the LSU job before the postseason, leaving Ole Miss to finish its playoff run without him.

That decision adds another layer to the expectations. LSU is not just hiring a successful coach; it is hiring someone who just proved he can reach the playoffs at a program with fewer resources.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," On3's JD PicKell said that he thinks LSU should very well be in the playoff this season, despite Kiffin dismissing those high expectations.

"I think it's all very much so fair and above board to think that LSU should be a college football playoff team in 2026," PicKell said.

That expectation is not unrealistic; it is aligned with why the move was made in the first place.

The reality is, Kiffin can dismiss the high expectations all he wants; the reality is Kelly was fired because he had some good seasons, but not good enough to get to the playoffs. That's the standard in Baton Rouge. While the fans would likely give Kiffin a pass if things don't go perfectly in Year 1, they won't put up with it for long.

Kiffin can try to lower expectations publicly, but internally and among the fan base, the message is clear. This is a playoff-or-bust environment.

Especially since Kiffin led a program like Ole Miss to the playoff just last year. LSU fans don't see Ole Miss as a team on their level, so they are going to want fast results.

Rightfully so, the Tigers have recruited well and did well in the transfer portal, landing the No. 1-ranked class for this upcoming season. So, while Kiffin is brushing the expectations to the side, time is ticking.

That is what makes this situation so fascinating. LSU believes it upgraded at head coach, and now it expects immediate proof. If Kiffin delivers a playoff berth in Year 1, the hire looks like a home run. If he falls short, the same questions that followed Kelly will resurface quickly, only this time with even less patience.