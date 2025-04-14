College Football HQ

JD Vance drops Ohio State national title trophy at White House

Vice President JD Vance had a little mishap when hosting his alma mater Ohio State football team to the White House, but was able to laugh it off afterwards.

James Parks

JD Vance welcomed his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes to the White House to celebrate the national championship.
JD Vance welcomed his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes to the White House to celebrate the national championship. / Jack Gruber/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State was on hand at the White House to celebrate its national championship in football, and Ohio native and Buckeye alum Vice President JD Vance made sure he was on hand.

It was a moment he’s likely to never forget, not only because it was Ohio State, but also because of a slightly embarrassing moment Vance was involved in at the event.

Vice President Vance went to pick up the trophy to hoist it with the team, but instead nearly dropped it a moment later as it appeared to not be connected to the mount.

Thankfully, the trophy itself didn’t fall to the ground, since there were plenty of Ohio State football players around to intercept it, but the stand did take a little tumble.

Vance was able to joke about the incident later in the day, taking to X saying: “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy, so I decided to break it.”

Monday was a moment not only for the Buckeyes, but for Vance himself, a native of Ohio who represented the state in the U.S. Senate before taking his current position, and he completed his undergraduate studies at Ohio State before moving onto Yale.

