Jeremiah Smith Leads Trio of WRs in College Football's Top 5 Skill Players for 2026

Few players in college football history have been described as "generational."

In today's game, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith fits the generational mold. Between 2024 and 2025, the 6-foot-3, 223-pounder pieced together one of the most dominant two-year runs of a wide receiver in college football history.

Smith rolled into Ohio State as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and instantly produced like it on the field.

He caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during the Buckeyes' national championship run in 2024, going over 100 yards receiving twice in the College Football Playoff.

Smith maintained similar production in his sophomore season, finishing the year with 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With Ohio State's disappointing 2025 postseason and Smith's shortcomings in the Biletnikoff Award, a chip has been placed on the shoulder of an already dominant player.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports compiled a list of the 26 best skill players across college football in 2026. Unsurprisingly, Smith sits atop Crawford's list as the No. 1 overall player.

"Smith is the kind of talent that comes around once in a generation. The gaudy NFL aren't premature - they're warranted," Crawford wrote.

"He combines the size, physicality, speed and ball skills of some of the most dominant receivers over the last 20 years, making him nearly impossible to defend in one-on-one situations. Whether it's winning contested catches, creating separation downfield or taking over a game in the biggest moments, Smith checks every box."

Which two wide receivers sit behind Smith on Crawford's list?

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the ball defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Crawford listed Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney as his No. 2 overall skill player behind Smith. Toney finished his freshman year with the Hurricanes with 109 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches.

Smith and Toney are on polar opposite ends of the wide receiver spectrum from a skill standpoint. Smith's length and build make him a tough downfield cover, whereas Toney's smaller physique and elusiveness create a challenging tackle in the intermediate passing attack and return game.

Texas transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman holds the No. 4 spot on Crawford's list. Coleman sat directly behind Smith in the 2024 wide receiver recruiting rankings and was the No. 4 overall prospect in the class, according to Rivals. Coleman is of a slimmer build than Smith, although he possesses similar length at 6-foot-3.

The consistency in production from Coleman is lackluster compared to Smith and Toney, although substandard quarterback play is to blame for that. With a proven starter in Arch Manning at quarterback, Coleman's production should take off at Texas in 2026.