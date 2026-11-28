Jeremiah Smith once again rewrote the record books not only for Ohio State, but for the Big Ten as a whole, with a dominant performance in an historic rout against Michigan.

Ohio State’s stud wide receiver etched his name into conference lore on Saturday, becoming the first receiver in Big Ten history to catch 20 touchdown passes in a single season during the Buckeyes’ 45-0 demolition of rival Michigan at Ohio Stadium.

Record-Breaking Afternoon in The Game

Smith finished with eight receptions for 90 yards and three scores in what is expected to be his final home game as a Buckeye.

He first broke Ohio State’s single-season receiving touchdown mark with 17 such catches, previously set by Terry Glenn in 1995, with a 5-yard catch in the second quarter that gave the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead. Smith naturally struck the Heisman pose.

Later in the fourth quarter, a 2-yard touchdown reception tied the Big Ten single-season record of 19, held by Michigan’s Desmond Howard since his own remarkable 1991 Heisman Trophy campaign.

After the game, Howard himself took to social media to congratulate Smith.

Congratulations to Jeremiah Smith on breaking my Big Ten single-season record of 19 touchdown receptions, which stood for 35 years. A significant accomplishment. Respect. pic.twitter.com/0Ej70K9rDw — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) November 28, 2026

Then, with 1:45 remaining, Smith hauled in a 30-yard score in the left corner of the end zone, securing the new conference standard of 20 and pushing the final margin to 45-0.

He celebrated with a third Heisman pose as the Horseshoe roared.

Historic Context and Dominance

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Howard’s previous mark of 19 touchdown grabs for Michigan had stood for 35 years until this weekend.

Smith entered the contest already owning the Big Ten career records for receiving yards and touchdowns, along with Ohio State’s career marks in receptions, yards, and scores.

The junior from Miami Gardens, Florida, now owns the conference’s single-season touchdown record, as well.

The victory marked the largest margin in the 122-year history of The Game, surpassing a 38-point win from 1935, and Ohio State’s first shutout of Michigan since 1962.

Running back Bo Jackson added 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns of his own as the Buckeyes controlled every phase.

Capstone to a Historic Career

Smith has rewritten the record books across three seasons, becoming the first Ohio State receiver with three 1,000-yard campaigns and the all-time leader in nearly every major receiving category at both the program and conference levels.

His performance against the Wolverines capped a season in which he led the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns entering the rivalry game.

The Buckeyes honored Smith pregame, with Brutus Buckeye wearing his No. 4 jersey.

In what may be his final appearance in scarlet and gray at home, Smith delivered a signature moment for Ohio State fans that will be remembered into the foreseeable future.