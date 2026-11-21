A couple months ago, Ohio State was the No. 1 team in college football.

A couple months later, it’s out of the national playoff picture entirely after suffering a third loss in four games and its season suddenly spiraled out of control.

Ohio State entered 2026 as the clear preseason No. 1, the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten, and the primary contender for a national championship.

On a wet Saturday in Lincoln, those hopes effectively ended. Nebraska beat the Buckeyes, 31-28, dropping Ohio State to 7-4 and looking at a lost season.

Signature win for Nebraska, season-killer for Ohio State

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Anthony Colandrea threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing score, finishing with 200 passing yards and key late runs.

Nebraska controlled the trenches at times, won the first-down and possession battles, and converted when it mattered in the fourth quarter.

A 26-yard strike to Quinn Clark stretched the lead; clutch third-down conversions sealed it after Ohio State closed the gap late.

Ohio State had highlights. Heisman frontrunner Jeremiah Smith caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including long scores that kept the Buckeyes alive.

Some big plays arrived. Sustained dominance did not. Nebraska scored on three straight first-half drives, Ohio State rallied to tie, then faded. Turnovers and an inability to impose their will on the road proved decisive.

This marked Ohio State’s fourth regular-season loss — the first time since 2011 — and a third defeat against an unranked foe in that span.

Nebraska had not beaten the Buckeyes since 2011.

Ohio State’s playoff hopes are toast

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Ohio State entered the game at No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a brief climb.

A win was mandatory to keep any realistic path open. The loss closed it.

At 7-4 with multiple losses to lesser teams and no route to the Big Ten title game, the Buckeyes sit outside serious playoff conversation in the final 12-team field.

Four-loss teams virtually never crack the field without extraordinary help that simply is not coming anymore.

The committee has already shown skepticism toward this version of Ohio State, and for good reason since the injury to starting quarterback Julian Sayin.

Historical precedent offers almost no encouragement, and the Nebraska result is the moment the playoff window slammed shut.

What began as a preseason title favorite has become a cautionary tale of injury, inconsistency, and an inability to finish against inferior teams.

Nothing left for the Buckeyes but pride

Now the first preseason AP No. 1 ranked team to lose four or more games since 2012, the Buckeyes have little to look forward to.

Ohio State still has Michigan left. That game retains its traditional weight and can salvage some semblance of pride.

Beyond it, the focus shifts to evaluation and 2027. The 2026 championship window is closed.