$3 million college football QB benefits from head coach firing: per Insider

After Michigan terminated head coach Sherrone Moore "for cause," the program now faces immediate roster and reputation questions, most pressingly the status of true-freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Underwood, the class of 2025 No. 1 recruit, committed to Michigan in December 2024 with an NIL package reportedly valued at around $3 million, among the largest in college football, helping swing national recruiting attention to Ann Arbor.

Moore’s firing followed an internal investigation that the athletic department said found "credible evidence" of an inappropriate relationship; Michigan named associate head coach Biff Poggi interim head coach for the Wolverines’ Dec. 31 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

On CBS Sports HQ, Chris Hummer suggested that Moore’s dismissal creates an opening to "reset" the quarterback-staff relationship, arguing a coaching change could be a good thing for Underwood's development and future at Michigan.

"There was an awareness around Michigan that Bryce Underwood had a bit of discontentment with the offense. So, this change might actually provide an opportunity for Michigan to reset that relationship a little bit and find something that fits for Bryce Underwood’s vision of offense and also fits for the future of Michigan football."

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks on after warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Underwood started as a true freshman and posted 2,229 passing yards, nine passing TDs, and six interceptions during the 2025 regular season, while adding 323 rushing yards and five rushing TDs.

His dual-threat ability was a key factor in Michigan’s 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten) finish, highlighted by a five-game win streak before a 27–9 loss to rival Ohio State to close the regular season.

Underwood flipped his high-profile recruitment from LSU to Michigan in November 2024 and signed in the early period, a move widely reported to be tied to a historic NIL package orchestrated by Michigan’s primary collective.

As for who might replace Moore, national outlets have floated a wide board of potential candidates, including established Power Five coaches such as Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, as well as offensive architects known for quarterback development, like Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham.

Whoever’s hired will need to sell both winning and a clear developmental plan to keep Underwood from entertaining portal approaches, notably reported interest from LSU and others.

Read More at College Football HQ