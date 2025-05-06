Jim Knowles reveals why he left Ohio State for Penn State
Jim Knowles leaving Ohio State to join rival Penn State as defensive coordinator was one of the biggest moves of college football’s coaching carousel this offseason, and to hear him talk about it, the Buckeyes still had a chance to keep him around.
It all came down to Ohio State’s timing in offering, or not offering, Knowles a new contract extension.
Knowles said that if Ohio State offered him a new contract before the team played Notre Dame for the national title, he “would not have explored or considered other options,” in comments to ESPN.
The coach who orchestrated college football’s top-ranked overall and scoring defense hoped the school would settle his situation before winning the national title, not after.
Then came the whole thing of his not being invited to Ohio State’s national championship celebration. That was when he took the hint.
“Maybe I’ll take less because Ohio State’s a great place, but then they asked me not to come to the parade. So then you’re like, ‘Okay, honestly the writing is on the wall.’” Knowles said.
“Now it becomes something. It’s always something on the outside world, but now it’s become something here, too. I hadn’t made any decisions, but you just kind of feel like, I wouldn’t say I’m not wanted here, but you just feel like, ‘Okay, now it’s gotten awkward.’”
Ohio State was tops nationally by allowing 12.9 points per game and 254.6 yards from opponents, was third in rushing defense allowing 87 yards on average, and was third against the pass, surrendering 167 yards through the air per game under Knowles’ direction.
“Ohio State didn’t want to do it,” Knowles said of getting his contract done.
“So then, all of a sudden it becomes a rush at that point, because people are trying to make decisions on other jobs. They want to know whether you’re interested or not.”
Penn State was interested, and in the process may have made the move that could reshuffle the pecking order in the Big Ten if all goes according to the Nittany Lions’ plan.
--