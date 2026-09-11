Joel Klatt Names Historic College Football Program That Will Make Its First Playoff Appearance

The No. 14 USC Trojans are off to one of the most dominant starts in college football. USC is 2-0, with a 42-26 win over the San Jose State Spartans and a 39-0 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

USC Is Off to a Fast Start in 2026

It's also important to note that, with their starters in the game, USC was up 35-3 heading into the fourth quarter against San Jose State. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is off to an incredible start. He's completed 88.9% of his passes for 635 yards and five scores, with no touchdowns. Running back Waymond Jordan is off to a hot start, rushing for 115 yards on 19 carries and a score.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Klatt Predicts USC WIll Make the College Football Playoff

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has loved what he's seen from Lincoln Riley's team. He said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," that he believes the Trojans will make their first College Football Playoff appearance this season.

"After watching college football the first weekend, and I know they've played two games, I think USC is a playoff team," Klatt said. "I think the Big Ten is a four-team league, and I think that team is a playoff team. They've got real players everywhere you need to have real players. They have freshmen who are elite."

USC's Young Talent Could Make the Difference

The most impressive thing has been the performance from a couple of freshmen. The Trojans finished with the No. 1 class in the country. Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley has shown out early with 11 catches for 222 yards and three scores. Defensive end Luke Wafle may not have the best stats, but he's been almost unblockable.

Klatt's prediction might seem aggressive this early in the season, but USC has already addressed some of the concerns that followed the program out of its opener. After allowing San Jose State to score 23 points in the fourth quarter, the Trojans responded by pitching a shutout against Fresno State, allowing just 116 yards.

The bigger question is whether USC can maintain that level once the schedule becomes significantly more difficult. The Trojans host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, while also traveling to the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, providing major opportunities to prove they belong among the Big Ten's elite.

For now, though, Klatt's prediction has plenty of substance behind it. Maiava is playing at an extremely high level, the defense appears to be improving and USC's freshmen are already making meaningful contributions. If that young talent continues to develop, the Trojans could have enough firepower on both sides of the ball to turn an impressive start into a playoff season.

USC takes on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday at 11:00 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.