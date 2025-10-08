College Football HQ

Joel Klatt identifies Notre Dame's toughest test left on schedule

Notre Dame’s playoff hopes hinge on its October 18 matchup with rival USC, which Joel Klatt labeled its toughest remaining test.

Matt De Lima

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes Notre Dame's game against the USC Trojans is the clear-cut toughest opponent remaining on its schedule.
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes Notre Dame's game against the USC Trojans is the clear-cut toughest opponent remaining on its schedule. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame’s push for a playoff spot will come down to one defining matchup: the Week 8 showdown against USC. On Wednesday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst called the rivalry meeting in South Bend the toughest challenge remaining for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish this season.

The mid-October clash carries massive implications for both teams. Notre Dame has little margin for error after two early losses, while the Trojans remain in the hunt despite a recent setback against Illinois. Klatt noted that both programs still have a path toward the playoff, but the Irish must deliver in this rivalry to stay alive.

USC Matchup Highlights Notre Dame’s Playoff Stakes

The game marks the 96th meeting between two of college football’s most storied programs. Last year, Notre Dame pulled off a dramatic 49-35 victory in Los Angeles, sealing the win with back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns in the final minutes. Christian Gray and Xavier Watts etched their names into school history with plays that turned a tense finish into a celebration.

Freeman’s team enters this year’s matchup facing another do-or-die stretch. The remainder of the schedule includes Boston College, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Stanford; however, none of these teams are currently ranked or boast a winning record.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish will likely need to win out to qualify for the College Football Playoff, and an upcoming matchup against USC is their biggest obstacle. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

That leaves the USC game as the only realistic opportunity to impress the playoff committee and strengthen a resume that already features two narrow defeats against top-tier opponents.

Klatt described the matchup as “massive,” saying it would shape the postseason picture for both programs. “Every game is an elimination game for Notre Dame," he said. "And this is the one I point out because for Marcus Freeman and the Golden Domers, I think this is going to be the most difficult test of all the tests throughout the back half of this season.”

ND-USC Rivalry History Adds Weight To Week 8 Clash

The Notre Dame–USC rivalry dates back to 1926 and remains one of the sport’s fiercest traditions. When the game is played in South Bend, it usually falls in mid-October, and the matchup has rarely lacked drama. The Irish have won six of the last seven meetings, including last year’s breakthrough that helped secure a playoff berth.

USC’s recent loss to Illinois dimmed its national standing, but the Trojans’ offensive firepower and potential to rebound make them a dangerous opponent. Notre Dame’s defense, which allowed 41 points in an early loss to Texas A&M, has since tightened up, giving up no more than 13 points in each of its past two wins.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr has thrown for 1,280 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through five games. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Freeman’s team can prevail again and reach 10-2, the path back into playoff contention remains possible, particularly with a convincing win over a marquee opponent. That scenario would hinge on USC rebounding from its slump and maintaining national relevance. That's something that would give Notre Dame the quality win its resume currently lacks.

The Fighting Irish will host USC at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 18.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

Home/News