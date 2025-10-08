Joel Klatt identifies Notre Dame's toughest test left on schedule
Notre Dame’s push for a playoff spot will come down to one defining matchup: the Week 8 showdown against USC. On Wednesday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst called the rivalry meeting in South Bend the toughest challenge remaining for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish this season.
The mid-October clash carries massive implications for both teams. Notre Dame has little margin for error after two early losses, while the Trojans remain in the hunt despite a recent setback against Illinois. Klatt noted that both programs still have a path toward the playoff, but the Irish must deliver in this rivalry to stay alive.
USC Matchup Highlights Notre Dame’s Playoff Stakes
The game marks the 96th meeting between two of college football’s most storied programs. Last year, Notre Dame pulled off a dramatic 49-35 victory in Los Angeles, sealing the win with back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns in the final minutes. Christian Gray and Xavier Watts etched their names into school history with plays that turned a tense finish into a celebration.
Freeman’s team enters this year’s matchup facing another do-or-die stretch. The remainder of the schedule includes Boston College, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Stanford; however, none of these teams are currently ranked or boast a winning record.
That leaves the USC game as the only realistic opportunity to impress the playoff committee and strengthen a resume that already features two narrow defeats against top-tier opponents.
Klatt described the matchup as “massive,” saying it would shape the postseason picture for both programs. “Every game is an elimination game for Notre Dame," he said. "And this is the one I point out because for Marcus Freeman and the Golden Domers, I think this is going to be the most difficult test of all the tests throughout the back half of this season.”
ND-USC Rivalry History Adds Weight To Week 8 Clash
The Notre Dame–USC rivalry dates back to 1926 and remains one of the sport’s fiercest traditions. When the game is played in South Bend, it usually falls in mid-October, and the matchup has rarely lacked drama. The Irish have won six of the last seven meetings, including last year’s breakthrough that helped secure a playoff berth.
USC’s recent loss to Illinois dimmed its national standing, but the Trojans’ offensive firepower and potential to rebound make them a dangerous opponent. Notre Dame’s defense, which allowed 41 points in an early loss to Texas A&M, has since tightened up, giving up no more than 13 points in each of its past two wins.
If Freeman’s team can prevail again and reach 10-2, the path back into playoff contention remains possible, particularly with a convincing win over a marquee opponent. That scenario would hinge on USC rebounding from its slump and maintaining national relevance. That's something that would give Notre Dame the quality win its resume currently lacks.
The Fighting Irish will host USC at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 18.