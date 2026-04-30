Post-Spring Rankings Put High Expectations on Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with high expectations. Oregon has made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons. CBS Sports college football reporter Brandon Marcello released his post-spring top 25 rankings for the 2026 season.

Oregon Ranked No. 3 in Post-Spring Rankings

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks come in at No. 3 in the country in Marcello’s post-spring top 25 rankings.

“The Ducks defense was dominant throughout the spring, ending the session with nine sacks at their annual spring game,” Marcello said. “Depth is everywhere. Former five-star Dylan Raiola will be a backup to Dante Moore at quarterback. The feeling here is that this might be Dan Lanning’s best team yet.”

Oregon got a major boost this offseason when starting quarterback Dante Moore announced that he would be playing another season for the Ducks. Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns for Oregon in 2025.

After the season ended, all eyes were on Moore to see if he would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or go back to Oregon. According to NFL mock drafts that were released, Moore was projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board and be an early first round selection. Moore opted to polish his skills and chase a national title with Oregon for one more season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“When it comes to me making my decision, I want to feel most prepared, and best for my situation as a quarterback,” Moore said while announcing his return on ESPN. “I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and of course reach our goal and become national champions.”

Moore is tied for the third best Heisman Trophy odds in 2026 at +1000 with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning are tied for the best odds at +750.

Dan Lanning Entering Year Five in Eugene

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is entering fifth season in Eugene. In his first four years, Lanning has led the Ducks to an overall record of 48-8 with a Big Ten conference championship and two playoff appearances. In each of Lanning’s seasons, the Ducks have gotten closer to the national championship.

In his first year with Oregon in 2022, Lanning led the Ducks to a 9-3 regular season capped off with a Holiday Bowl victory. The Ducks took another step forward in 2023, going 11-1 in the regular season and being one win away from a playoff appearance in the Pac-12 championship game. Oregon lost this game to Washington and then followed it up with a Fiesta Bowl win.

Lanning and the Ducks ran the table in the regular season win 2024 and won the Big Ten championship to enter the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team with a 13-0 record. They lost their opening playoff game in the quarterfinals.

Oregon players celebrate their win as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Oregon went 11-1 in the regular season, making the playoff as the No. 5 ranked team in the country. They won two playoff games to get to the semifinal before falling to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Will Lanning and the Ducks take another step in the right direction in 2026?

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