Post-Spring Rankings Put High Expectations on Oregon Ducks
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The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with high expectations. Oregon has made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons. CBS Sports college football reporter Brandon Marcello released his post-spring top 25 rankings for the 2026 season.
Oregon Ranked No. 3 in Post-Spring Rankings
The Ducks come in at No. 3 in the country in Marcello’s post-spring top 25 rankings.
“The Ducks defense was dominant throughout the spring, ending the session with nine sacks at their annual spring game,” Marcello said. “Depth is everywhere. Former five-star Dylan Raiola will be a backup to Dante Moore at quarterback. The feeling here is that this might be Dan Lanning’s best team yet.”
Oregon got a major boost this offseason when starting quarterback Dante Moore announced that he would be playing another season for the Ducks. Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns for Oregon in 2025.
After the season ended, all eyes were on Moore to see if he would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or go back to Oregon. According to NFL mock drafts that were released, Moore was projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board and be an early first round selection. Moore opted to polish his skills and chase a national title with Oregon for one more season.
“When it comes to me making my decision, I want to feel most prepared, and best for my situation as a quarterback,” Moore said while announcing his return on ESPN. “I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and of course reach our goal and become national champions.”
Moore is tied for the third best Heisman Trophy odds in 2026 at +1000 with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning are tied for the best odds at +750.
Dan Lanning Entering Year Five in Eugene
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is entering fifth season in Eugene. In his first four years, Lanning has led the Ducks to an overall record of 48-8 with a Big Ten conference championship and two playoff appearances. In each of Lanning’s seasons, the Ducks have gotten closer to the national championship.
In his first year with Oregon in 2022, Lanning led the Ducks to a 9-3 regular season capped off with a Holiday Bowl victory. The Ducks took another step forward in 2023, going 11-1 in the regular season and being one win away from a playoff appearance in the Pac-12 championship game. Oregon lost this game to Washington and then followed it up with a Fiesta Bowl win.
Lanning and the Ducks ran the table in the regular season win 2024 and won the Big Ten championship to enter the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team with a 13-0 record. They lost their opening playoff game in the quarterfinals.
In 2025, Oregon went 11-1 in the regular season, making the playoff as the No. 5 ranked team in the country. They won two playoff games to get to the semifinal before falling to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.
Will Lanning and the Ducks take another step in the right direction in 2026?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1