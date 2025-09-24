Joel Klatt is 'bullish' on SEC powerhouse after Week 4 win
Oklahoma football’s 24-17 victory over Auburn on Saturday carried plenty of weight. The Sooners stayed unbeaten at 4-0, knocking off a ranked opponent on the road in a game that showcased both their quarterback’s poise and their defense’s dominance. John Mateer threw for 271 yards and a touchdown and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a nine-yard run with under five minutes left.
On the other side, Oklahoma’s defense tied a school record with nine sacks of former Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold, suffocating Auburn’s offense and sealing another signature win.
The performance earned high praise from Joel Klatt on Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show. “Oklahoma has answers. If you take something away from them, another element of their team is good enough to beat you. And they’ve got that with their quarterback. They’ve got that with their defense, their ability to throw the ball at times. So I’m bullish and optimistic on Oklahoma.” His remarks highlighted what many saw on Saturday — a team that can adapt, adjust, and find multiple ways to win.
Mateer’s composure in leading a 75-yard scoring drive after Auburn briefly took the lead reinforced Klatt’s point. “Their quarterback has been better than Texas. Their defense has been equal to what Texas is doing on the defensive side. So that’s why I’m so optimistic about the Sooners,” Klatt said. For head coach Brent Venables, the takeaway was straightforward: “Proud of our players: the determination, the resolve, the grit, the ability to overcome, keep fighting back, keep striking.”
Oklahoma Defense Shows Dominant Identity
The Sooners’ defense was the difference-maker in the win over Auburn. Defensive linemen accounted for eight and a half of the nine sacks, with Thomas adding a late safety that closed the scoring.
Arnold, who once engineered Oklahoma’s upset of Alabama before transferring, finished with 220 passing yards but was held to negative rushing yards after being overwhelmed by pressure all night. Auburn managed just 67 rushing yards on 36 attempts.
Klatt zeroed in on the defensive front’s impact. “Their defense has been sensational. Their defensive line has been sensational. Jackson Arnold comes back to town, their former quarterback, and they sack him 10 times. Wow. Wow.”
He added that Oklahoma has flipped the pressure dynamic onto its opponents. “It’s not that Oklahoma has to play a tough schedule the rest of the year. Those teams have to play Oklahoma. You get what I’m saying? So now it’s not like, ‘Oh man, what are the Sooners going to do?’ Now I’m thinking to myself, ‘What’s everyone else going to do with Oklahoma?’”
Klatt ranked the Sooners at No. 8 in his Top 10 for Week 5.
While the Sooners’ running game produced just 32 yards, Mateer’s passing efficiency and decisive late run were enough to complement the defensive effort. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna chipped in with nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown, while Tate Sandell added three field goals. The win gave Oklahoma its second victory over a ranked opponent this season, keeping them among the nation’s unbeaten teams and adding momentum heading into the bye week.
The Sooners will return to action when they host Kent State on Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.