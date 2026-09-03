Joel Klatt Makes Major U-Turn on Lane Kiffin and LSU Before Clemson Game

Two former Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints players are training in Baton Rouge right now because a Louisiana judge said they could be. Neither Dae'Quan Wright nor Zxavian Harris asked permission from college football's cultural gatekeepers before making that move. He didn't care much what it looked like from the outside. That indifference to optics is what has Joel Klatt worried about Lane Kiffin and LSU.

Klatt spent a chunk of his preseason "10 Burning Questions" podcast episode explaining why he pulled LSU off his list of national title contenders.

Talent isn't the issue, he said. Culture is. He pointed to Kiffin's pursuit of former NFL players as proof of a "transactional" program that can't build the chemistry needed to win 16 games. It's a tidy explanation. It also ignores what Kiffin built over six years just two states over.

Kiffin's Ole Miss run undercuts the culture argument

LSU Tigers head football coach Lane Kiffin talking with Quarterback Husan Longstreet 8 at LSU Football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss did not regularly finish in the top 10 before Kiffin got there. From 2020 through 2025, he went 55-19, produced four 10-win seasons and broke into the top 10 in every year from 2021 to 2025. That streak hadn't happened at Ole Miss since John Vaught's teams in the early 1960s. Kiffin beat Georgia when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2. He built rosters almost entirely through the transfer portal, restocking the roster every offseason, and the results never dipped.

None of that fits Klatt's framework. If chemistry and culture were the differentiators he says they are now, a coach leaning this hard on the portal should have hit a ceiling somewhere along the way. He didn't. He took a program that had eluded sustained success for six decades and got it closer than any coach since Vaught, using the same team-building approach Klatt now treats as disqualifying.

Kiffin has also changed since his first run as a head coach. His USC tenure ended when he was fired on the tarmac. His three years at Florida Atlantic were short but productive, including two 11-win seasons, the first in program history. By the time he reached Oxford, he had already worked as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama and helped win a national championship there. Judging him against an old caricature skips over a decade of real growth.

What Klatt is actually reacting to at LSU

Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) makes a touchdown catch against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The "transactional" label traces back to a genuine legal fight, not just Kiffin's personality. A Louisiana court granted a group of Class of 2022 athletes a path back to college eligibility, even those who had signed NFL contracts and been cut.

LSU moved fast, adding Wright and Harris once they hit the portal. The Big Ten, then the SEC, responded by banning those players from the roster, threatening coaches with suspensions and schools with fines. LSU has said it plans to keep pursuing the injunction regardless. A hearing on the matter took place this week in a Baton Rouge courtroom just miles from Tiger Stadium.

Kiffin isn't hiding from any of it. Other programs, including Texas, have pursued players in similar situations. Kiffin has pointed out the inconsistency directly, telling reporters that conferences can't selectively decide which court orders to honor. That's a legal and structural fight playing out across every power conference, not evidence that LSU's locker room lacks cohesion.

Whether LSU wins a national championship this year depends on Sam Leavitt's health, a defense trying to rebound under Blake Baker, and a road slate that includes Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Kiffin opens the season Saturday at home against Clemson, a test that will offer the first real evidence of where this roster stands. None of that hinges on a courtroom in Baton Rouge or Klatt's narrative about culture, which Kiffin already disproved once in Oxford.