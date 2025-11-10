Joel Klatt names 'most physical' college football program after Week 11 win
The Oregon Ducks had to fight for every inch in Iowa City. On a wet Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, Atticus Sappington drilled a 39-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to lift No. 6 Oregon to an 18-16 victory over Iowa. The win extended the Ducks’ road streak to 11 games and kept their playoff hopes alive as they improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten.
Quarterback Dante Moore led a 54-yard drive in the closing minutes, connecting with Malik Benson on a 24-yard pass to move into field goal range. While the Ducks’ offense battled the rain and a stingy defense, running back Noah Whittington helped steady the attack with 118 rushing yards. “We went into the game knowing we could win in the trenches,” Whittington said. “And we ran in the trenches.”
Afterward, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning praised his team’s composure. “I was just proud of the way we handled the moment,” Lanning said. “The guys believed in what we were doing.” His players echoed that sentiment, calling the victory one built on toughness and resilience in difficult conditions.
Joel Klatt Praises Oregon As One Of The Most Physical Teams In College Football
On Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst credited Oregon’s tough defensive identity for its late-game success. “You better buckle it up against Oregon because that’s one of the most physical teams and most line of scrimmage-based teams that we have in college football,” Klatt said. His comments came two days after the Ducks held Iowa to just 2.3 yards per carry and forced two key fumbles, including one in the red zone.
The defensive performance reflected the same dominance that has defined Oregon’s season. The Ducks entered Week 11 ranked third nationally in total defense, giving up only 239.3 yards per game, and first in passing defense at 126.1 yards per contest. Their ability to win battles at the line of scrimmage, despite modest sack and tackle-for-loss numbers, continues to shape their identity under Lanning’s leadership.
Sappington’s clutch kick and Oregon’s defensive stand reinforced Klatt’s assessment. Physicality has been more than just a talking point for this team; it has become the foundation of the Ducks.
The Ducks will host Minnesota on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.