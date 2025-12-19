Dante Moore (QB), Oregon

Moore’s playmaking ability has helped keep Oregon’s offense afloat despite injuries throughout the roster. He has played through his own bumps and bruises over the course of the season, and his mobility has led to more hits than ideally desired at any level of football. Still, his touch, ability to throw on the run, and clutch performances in hostile environments make him an exciting College Football Playoff watch.

Kenyon Sadiq (TE), Oregon

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby (7) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq passes the “man among children” test in college football. He’s a freakishly strong athlete at the tight end position who consistently wins in contested-catch situations. Sadiq is also well known for hurdling defenders after catching passes in space, making him a unique talent at the flex tight end spot. NFL teams looking for an offensive change-up will be intrigued.

Matayo Uiagaleilei (EDGE), Oregon

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has produced many big-bodied, stand-up edge defenders over the years, and Uiagaleilei fits the mold. His comfort in space, combined with size and strength, makes him worthy of first-round consideration. After a 10.5-sack season in 2024, Uiagaleilei has become a more balanced player in Oregon’s defense and now leads a disciplined pass-rushing unit.

A’Mauri Washington (DT), Oregon

Washington is the flashier of Oregon’s two high-profile defensive prospects, though that comes with stretches of inconsistency. Big-program defensive tackles who show pass-rush juice while possessing the frame to play nose tackle are rare. Many NFL teams value head-up 320-plus-pound defensive linemen capable of two-gapping interior offensive linemen, and Washington fits that profile.

Emmanuel Pregnon (OG), Oregon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pregnon has been one of Oregon’s most consistent contributors in 2025. The run game has overwhelmed physical Big Ten defenses throughout the season, and Pregnon has been a key part of that success. A transfer from USC, he’s a late riser, but strong testing and a strong finish could put him in first-round consideration.

Isaiah World (OT), Oregon

World is a massive developmental tackle with significant pass-protection upside. A transfer from Nevada, he hasn’t consistently put everything together, but his peak strength and size compare similarly to top tackle prospects in recent years. He’ll face his biggest tests yet in the coming weeks.

James Madison Draft Watch

There aren’t many James Madison prospects on NFL radars at the moment, but that could change in the coming months. Competing with stronger recruiting programs presents a challenge, as highly recruited players tend to generate more NFL buzz in college. This effect lingers years after the recruiting process. Still, a strong performance against Oregon from any JMU player could greatly boost their draft hopes.