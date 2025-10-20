Joel Klatt names best program in SEC after Week 8
Alabama football’s win over Tennessee on Saturday was more than another victory in the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry. It was a defining moment for a team that looks nothing like the one that stumbled early in the season. A 37–20 win over the Volunteers gave Alabama its sixth straight win and its fourth in a row over a ranked opponent, a feat unmatched in SEC history without a bye week.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said Monday on The Joel Klatt Show that Alabama has separated itself from the rest of the conference. “This Alabama team is becoming a real title contender,” Klatt said. “You know, this is not a team that’s just, hey, they’re getting better from that Week 1 loss. No, no, no. Now, we can look up and say after this 37 to 20 win over Tennessee at home, all right, this team is legit.”
Klatt pointed to the Crimson Tide’s four-game streak over top-20 opponents, noting that those teams are 23 and 1 against everyone else. “There’s no doubt,” he said. “They’re easily, I think right now, the class of the SEC.”
Alabama’s Defensive Edge And A Turning Point In The Game
The turning point Saturday came late in the first half. With Tennessee driving to cut the lead, Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown jumped a pass and took it 99 yards for a touchdown as time expired. What could have been a one-score game became a 23 to 7 Alabama lead, and Bryant-Denny Stadium erupted in cigar smoke.
“That type of sequence cannot happen if you want to win on the road, in particular against a really good opponent in Alabama,” Klatt said. He described the Volunteers’ mismanagement of the drive, a wasted timeout, a poor play call, and a costly interception, as a “massive failure from the coaching staff at Tennessee.”
Quarterback Ty Simpson finished 19 of 29 for 253 yards and two touchdowns, leading two scoring drives of 90 or more yards. The defense held the nation’s highest-scoring offense to just 20 points and no sacks. Brown’s interception, coupled with Daniel Hill’s late touchdown run, sealed the statement win.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer praised his team’s consistency and physicality. “The biggest thing for our guys is how committed to the process they are,” DeBoer said. “Pads are popping every day in practice. They have an edge to them still and haven’t lost it.”
National Title Implications, Joel Klatt’s Endorsement
Klatt wasn’t the only analyst to elevate Alabama. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich both agreed the Crimson Tide have the best resume in the SEC, citing four wins over ranked opponents and top-five strength metrics. Dinich said Alabama ranks No. 2 in strength of schedule and No. 4 in strength of record.
Klatt emphasized how Alabama has improved each week and now fits the profile of a legitimate playoff contender. “I would just reiterate, I think Alabama is the class of the SEC at this point,” Klatt said. “They’re my favorite in this conference. The way that they’ve played, that’s a legitimate national championship contender.”
The 6-1 Crimson Tide have rediscovered their edge after a shaky opener against Florida State, and DeBoer’s team now sits firmly in the playoff picture. With road wins over Georgia and Missouri already on the board, Alabama has proven capable of adapting its style to win in different ways.
Alabama will travel to face South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.