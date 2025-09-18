College Football HQ

Joel Klatt offers optimistic outlook for North Carolina under Bill Belichick

It's all about what you can control.

Patrick Previty

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When asked by Colin Cowherd if "anything [has] gotten better at North Carolina" since the season-opening debacle against TCU, Joel Klatt didn't hesitate. "Yes. The basics," he said on The Herd. "They're blocking better. They're staying on blocks longer. They're getting off blocks quicker on defense. They're aligned quicker. They're aligned more foundationally. They don’t turn the football over... They're not a good or great team yet, but they are clean." Klatt added that expecting a crisp debut with "70 new players and a new coach" was unrealistic, and that "every single week they get a little bit better with the things that they can control."

North Carolina hired Bill Belichick in December on a five-year deal, a seismic move that followed Mack Brown's exit. Belichick spent the offseason reconstructing the roster — bringing in roughly 70 newcomers — and installing pro-style systems on both sides of the ball.

Belichick's college debut was spoiled as TCU scored 41 unanswered points and returned two turnovers for touchdowns in a 48–14 rout. North Carolina finished with three giveaways, 222 total yards and only 10 first downs.

Gio Lopez
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Since then, the Tar Heels have cleaned it up in the ways Klatt mentioned. They beat Charlotte 20–3 with zero turnovers and a wire-to-wire defensive performance. Then they took care of Richmond 41–6 while forcing three takeaways and allowing 199 yards. In the two wins, North Carolina is plus-4 in turnover margin (five gained, one lost) and has allowed just nine points total.

Blocking for the Tar Heels has gotten better as well. Against Richmond, the Heels averaged 6.2 yards per rush and scored on their first four possessions. The O-line has also only allowed two sacks in the last two games. That group has been pretty solid this year as they only gave up two against TCU despite the final score.

Freshman Demon "Juju" June ran for 148 yards and a touchdown. He has been a big help for first-year starter Gio Lopez. In the week after the loss against TCU, Lopez bounced back going 17 for 25 and 155 yards with one touchdown through the air. Against Charlotte, Lopez went 10 for 18 and 119 yards with three touchdowns. Both of these performances came after a 4 for 10 and 69 yard (1 INT) game against TCU.

North Carolina is sitting at 2-1 (0-0 in conference play) and gets UCF on Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST before they enter ACC play.

Bill Belichick
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Read More on College Football HQ

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/News