Joel Klatt names program that could get in College Football Playoff with three losses
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season brought more than just order to the top 25. They sparked conversation about what might still be possible for Texas football. Joel Klatt, speaking on his Joel Klatt Show podcast, pointed directly to one surprising takeaway after the rankings were unveiled Tuesday night.
Klatt said that the committee’s approach revealed a surprising truth about the Longhorns’ postseason hopes. “Texas as a 9-3, as the committee is telling us, is absolutely alive for the playoff,” he said. The comment signaled a major shift in perception about how the committee might weigh nonconference scheduling and strength of opponents more than overall record.
Texas, ranked No. 11 in the debut CFP rankings, trails BYU and Ole Miss for a playoff spot. But according to Klatt, the structure of the new 12-team format leaves room for a strong three-loss team with a quality resume. His comments quickly fueled debate over whether the committee’s logic could set a new precedent for rewarding programs that take risks outside their league schedule.
Joel Klatt Explains College Football Playoff Logic Behind Texas’ Path
Klatt outlined what he called a “behind closed doors” narrative about valuing nonconference opponents. He admitted he had “forgotten” how much that philosophy still influences the committee’s decision-making. In his view, the model favors teams like Texas that schedule high-level competition, even in losing efforts.
“There is a model being floated,” Klatt said, describing a hypothetical point system that rewards teams for difficult matchups. “Texas going to Ohio State and losing at Ohio State would get them five points. If Texas stayed home and played Louisiana Monroe, even if they won that game, they would get zero points.” He added that this framework could encourage schools to pursue more challenging nonconference schedules instead of stacking early-season wins against lesser opponents.
Klatt went further, saying the first CFP ranking should be read “through that lens,” and that the committee’s treatment of the Longhorns proves its respect for strength of schedule. “A 9-3 Texas team is not only in the mix, but maybe likely in,” he said.
Texas sits just outside the projected playoff bracket but remains in striking distance. Klatt’s assessment adds new weight to the Longhorns’ upcoming matchup, a chance to bolster their resume against another top-tier SEC opponent. Texas is on a bye this week but will travel to Athens to play the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.