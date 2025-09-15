Joel Klatt shares why Tennessee will be 'thrilled' despite heartbreaking Georgia loss
Tennessee took a tough home loss to Georgia in Week 3, but the news from that game was far from bad for FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt. Klatt discussed the Vols' future on Crain & Company and had a positive take on the big-picture ramifications. Klatt zeroed in on the most-discussed aspect of Tennessee's offseason.
Klatt's comments
Both quarterbacks were amazing. Stockton was amazing. Aguilar was terrific. In a loss, Tennessee has got to be so thrilled. Because, guess what, you won the trade. I'm sure you all know that, but you won the trade. Aguilar is a total upgrade at quarterback for Tennessee and their wide receivers on the outside were incredible.- Joel Klatt
"The Trade" revisited
Tennessee entered the 2025 season with returning starting QB Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, who was one of the nation's top prep QBs in the 2023 recruiting cycle, had led the Vols to the CFP in 2024. But Iamaleava apparently became dissatisfied with his NIL situation and had a drama-filled run at the end of spring practice which eventually culminated in his transfer to UCLA.
Tennessee was seemingly stuck without a quarterback. While the Vols have some outstanding prospects, none were believed the be ready to step into SEC play. But despite the late timing, Tennessee ended up nabbing Appalachian State QB Joey Aguilar. While Aguilar had been productive at Appalachian State, there was certainly some skepticism about his potential at Tennessee.
After three games, the ultimate return is pretty clear. Aguilar has thrown for 906 yards and nine scores in his first three games at Tennessee. He's second in the SEC in passing yardage and touchdown throws. Iamaleava has passed for 608 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
More significantly, Tennessee is 2-1 and was a missed field goal away from 3-0 and is ranked 15th in the current AP poll. UCLA is 0-3 and probably wouldn't rank 15th in the Big Ten at this point, having just fired coach DeShaun Foster. Klatt's point on the Vols is inarguable.