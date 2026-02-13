Jonah Coleman 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Jonah Coleman isn't the biggest running back but he is tough as nails and will be an early contributor in the NFL. He has don nothing but produce across two different programs in his college career.

Coleman is originally a three star running back out of Stockton California. Despite an impressive Junior season, Coleman was not heavily recruited and held offers mainly from the lower tier former Pac-12 schools and the Mountain West. He played for the University of Arizona Wildcats for his freshman and sophomore seasons and had a dominant sophomore season that put him on the map.

Coleman transferred to the University of Washington for the 2024 season as the team was coming off a loss in the National Championship game to the Michigan Wolverines and had a new head coach at the helm. Coleman continued his impressive rushing production and chose to return to Washington for his senior season.

Coleman is short compact running back. He is densely built and will absolutely run through defenders if given the chance. His low center of gravity and fast feet help him stay balanced through traffic and break arm tackles with ease.

Washington RB Jonah Coleman is such a good back. His vision and ability to create angles is awesome. pic.twitter.com/L14pRxFgHW — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 5, 2026

His draft stock make take a slight hit in terms of his straight line speed. He will not run away from NFL defenders but his bread and butter comes from his ability to generate yards after contact and wear defenses down by constantly picking up first downs.

He doesn't run advanced routes out of the backfield but he will maximize his chances for screens and check downs by utilizing his acceleration and patience. He had zero drops on 34 targets in 2025. He is fearless when stepping into lanes to take on defenders in pass protection. His build and size help him with leverage and stonewalling blitzers.

Measurables

Name: Jonah Coleman

Jonah Coleman Height/weight/class: 590 220lbs, running back, Senior

590 220lbs, running back, Senior Awards: 2025 1st-Team Academic All-American, 2025 All-Purpose 1st-Team All-American

What Jonah Coleman does well

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Runs with a low center of gravity and breaks arm tackles through traffic, 74.3 percent of his 3053 career yards have come after contact

Utilizes patience and vision to find holes and create opportune angles

Will play behind his pads both as a runner and pass protector

Where Jonah Coleman can improve

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Was never asked to run complex or advanced routes, will need to improve to provide more value in the NFL

Any way he can improve his speed will help him gain extra yards in the NFL

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #4 running back

Expected draft round: Third

Summary

Jonah Coleman is a bit of a throwback running back. He has several traits reminiscent of Frank Gore Sr. Coleman is tough and will make defenses work to bring him down. He will be a valuable piece in a running back rotation, especially for a team attempting to close out games and wear down their opponents. He may never have elite physical traits but he brings a lunch pail and workhorse mentality to the football field.