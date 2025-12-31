Jordyn Tyson 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Jordyn Tyson is a true offensive weapon. He has proven production operating as a true number 1 wide receiver.

Tyson displays smooth route running and acceleration. His breaks at the top of routes are crisp and flat. He doesn't posses top of the food chain straight line speed but his moves at the top of routes create significant separation along with his explosive acceleration.

Tyson is not a physically imposing wide receiver but he is by no means small. He utilizes his frame well in contested catch situations as well as when given yards after catch opportunities. He uses his frame and leaping skills to high point the ball in the air with good technique.

Tyson is already a well polished technician with his footwork both at the line of scrimmage with releases as well as mid route. His attention to detail and technical saavy will suit him well in his transition to the NFL.

Injuries will be a major red flag for Tyson unfortunately. He unfortunately suffered a catastrophic knee injury tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL during his freshman season at Colorado. He missed most of 2023 from the knee injury after transferring to ASU.

2024 was by far Tyson's breakout and best college season. He had incredible statistical production including 1098 yards on the season and had 3.04 yards per route run. Unfortunately, he suffered a collarbone injury and missed the last few games of the season.

Arizona State's offense took a step back in 2025 after sending running back Cam Skattebo to the NFL. Tyson and quarterback Sam Leavitt both dealt with injuries limiting production.

Measurables

Jordyn Tyson Height/weight/class: 6'2 200lbs, wide receiver, redshirt Junior

What Jordyn Tyson does well

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Excellent route runner at all three levels displaying quick breaks and sharp cuts creating separation with his movement

Displays solid and proper catching technique and will snatch passes out of the air

Versatile, has lined up at nearly a 70/30 split between outside and inside and can run routes at any level including the backfield

Where Jordyn Tyson can improve

Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Given his injury history, Tyson needs to get stronger to withstand the punishment of the NFL

Tyson has solid releases at the line of scrimmage against college press corners but he can be engaged and will need to work on advancing his releases and hand fighting against bigger and stronger NFL corners

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #1 wide receiver

Expected draft round: Early first, top 10

Summary

Jordyn Tyson is a dynamic playmaking wide receiver who has operated as the number one target and produced. His injury history will be heavily scrutinized in the pre-draft process but he has all the tools and refinement to be the top wide receiver of the 2026 class.