Jordyn Tyson injury update: Arizona State WR out for 2024 season
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after sustaining an upper body injury during last Saturday’s game, head coach Kenny Dillingham said.
“We’re looking forward to getting him back next year,” Dillingham told reporters.
Tyson underwent surgery for the injury on Tuesday, the coach confirmed.
Dillingham originally speculated that Tyson would be out indefinitely, noting that it could be several months before he was able to return to action.
Tyson was injured during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory against Arizona after landing hard on his left side, and was later seen wearing a sling on his arm.
Tyson’s absence leaves the Sun Devils without one of their principal offensive weapons heading into the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend against Iowa State.
The wide receiver has eclipsed 100 yards in five games this season, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns, production the team will sorely miss as it pursues a playoff bid.
Without him on the field, the Sun Devils will look to focus more on its productive ground offense, coming into this weekend ranked 24th in FBS with 195 rushing yards per game.
Lead back Cam Skattebo has been integral to that effort, averaging 5.0 yards per carry against AP ranked opponents and compiling 1,398 total yards while scoring 17 touchdowns.
Prior to joining Arizona State, Tyson had a productive season with Colorado, where he had 22 receptions for 470 yards and 4 touchdowns as a true freshman.
The winner of the Big 12 title game will secure an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff, but is unlikely to receive a first-round bye, according to the latest bracket projection.
