Josh Pate challenges Georgia football: ‘Prove me wrong’ ahead of 2025 season
ESPN college football analyst Josh Pate stirred conversation this week when he explained why he is hesitant to back the Georgia Bulldogs in 2025. Appearing on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, Pate broke down the weaknesses he sees in a program ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25.
Pate admitted that he has wrestled with his prediction, joking that he had chewed his fingernails down trying to make a decision. He pointed to Georgia’s rushing attack as a glaring issue, noting the Bulldogs finished in the 100s in several vital rushing statistics last year. He added that the defense was inconsistent and did not play up to the standard set by past national championship teams.
While Pate acknowledged Georgia’s talent, he made it clear that he sees major questions around quarterback Gunner Stockton and the offensive line. His message to Georgia was blunt: “Prove me wrong.”
Josh Pate Points To Georgia’s Inconsistency
Pate emphasized that Georgia’s struggles in the trenches stood out last season. He referenced how the Bulldogs dominated Texas up front in two games but were later handled by Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. For a program built on physical dominance, he said, that type of performance is unacceptable.
“I don’t know that they’re back to the Georgia standard,” Pate said. “Be difference makers up front defensively, because they did it sporadically last year. That’s not supposed to happen to Georgia.”
The running game was another concern. After years of churning out NFL-ready backs and building a program synonymous with dominant runners like Todd Gurley, Herschel Walker, Sony Michel, Knowshon Moreno, Garrison Hearst and two-time Super Bowl champ Terrell Davis, the Bulldogs lacked efficiency on the ground in 2024. Nate Frazier and senior transfer Josh McCray from Illinois will spearhead Georgia's rushing attack.
That problem will now be compounded by the loss of four offensive line starters. Georgia returns some experienced players, but it will be a new group protecting a new quarterback in Stockton.
Stockton showed flashes last postseason but remains unproven. Pate questioned whether the junior has the ability to take over games in the way Carson Beck occasionally did before his transfer to Miami. That, combined with uncertainty on the offensive line, makes Georgia difficult to project as a national title favorite.
Georgia Faces A Defining Stretch Early
Georgia’s schedule will provide early answers. After tune-up games against Marshall and Austin Peay, the Bulldogs face No. 24 Tennessee on September 13 in Knoxville. Two weeks later, Alabama comes to Athens for a marquee SEC matchup. Those games will reveal whether Georgia can reestablish its dominance in the conference.
More ranked SEC opponents comes later in the season as the Bulldogs will host No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 15 Florida and No. 1 Texas.
Pate predicted the Bulldogs will finish with nine wins, which would mark a step back from the program’s usual double-digit win total success.
The Bulldogs still boast one of the nation’s most talented rosters. Defensive tackle Christen Miller, safety KJ Bolden and linebacker CJ Allen anchor what should be an improved defense.
However, the SEC schedule can be unforgiving. Florida has improved, Alabama remains formidable, and Texas has a roster capable of making another playoff push. For Georgia, the margin for error may be slimmer than in recent years.
Even with questions at quarterback and along the offensive line, Kirby Smart’s team has the talent to contend. Whether Georgia reaches the standard Pate doubts they can hit will define their 2025 season.