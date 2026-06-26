Josh Pate Crowns No. 1 Big Ten Head Coach Before 2026 College Football Season

The coaching job Curt Cignetti has done in two years at Indiana is one of the most remarkable in college football history.

Prior to Cignetti's arrival in Bloomington, the Hoosiers were coming off a 29-year stretch that only saw three winning seasons. Additionally, Indiana had never won more than 10 games in a season, only reaching nine wins in 1945 and 1967.

Cignetti only needed one season to reach 10 wins and two to piece together a perfect season. The closest the Hoosiers came to reaching a perfect season was in the aforementioned 1945 season.

Josh Pate believes Cignetti is the best head coach in the Big Ten

College football media personality Josh Pate released rankings of the Big Ten's coaches on a recent edition of his show. Because of his accomplishments in such a short period, Cignetti sits atop Pate's list.

"Curt Cignetti, with relative resources taken into account, flipped a loser on its ear. That's why he's ahead of Ryan Day to me, because Curt Cignetti came in and did what none of these other guys have been asked to do," Pate said.

"(Dan) Lanning at Oregon was not asked to turn a perennial loser into a winner; Ryan Day didn't have to turn a perennial loser into a winner. Indiana was nothing, a total afterthought. Indiana was the week you got healthy in Big Ten conference play up until about five minutes ago."

The same rationale Pate gave about Cignetti being the best coach in the Big Ten is applicable to most coaches at powerhouse programs across the country.

Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian and Mario Cristobal were all hired to programs that had winning traditions as a means to elevate them from good to great.

Success at previous head coaching stops

Sep 24, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti walks the sideline during a game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Cignetti has won at all four of his head coaching stops following his departure from Nick Saban's staff at Alabama in the 2011 offseason.

In the Division II ranks, Indiana University of Pennsylvania amassed a 53-17 overall record under Cignetti's watch from 2011-16. The pinnacle of Cignetti's tenure with the Hawks came in 2012, a season in which they reached the Division II quarterfinals.

Cignetti's tenure at Elon only lasted two seasons, but the Phoenix made the FCS playoffs each year. James Madison transitioned from FCS to FBS in the midst of Cignetti's tenure there, a transition he handled remarkably well.

The Dukes posted a 19-4 overall record in their first two seasons of FBS football, including an 11-1 mark in 2023.