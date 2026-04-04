Josh Pate Names Underrated College Football Coach Who Could End His Team's Big-Game Problem

The 2026 college football season will feature several new faces leading some of the sport’s top programs. Among the most notable changes is at Penn State Nittany Lions, where a coaching transition signals a shift in expectations.

Penn State hired Matt Campbell away from the Iowa State Cyclones, marking one of the most significant moves of the offseason. The decision came after the program parted ways with James Franklin during the 2025 season following 12 years at the helm.

Franklin’s tenure included considerable success. He compiled a 104-45 record and led Penn State to its first College Football Playoff appearance, advancing to the semifinals before suffering a last-second loss. However, expectations remained high entering the following season, and a 3-3 start ultimately led to his dismissal.

Matt Campbell answers questions from the media. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

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Despite consistent winning seasons, Franklin’s struggles in high-profile matchups became a defining narrative. He finished 6-6 in bowl games and posted a 16-29 record against ranked opponents. His record against elite competition was even more concerning, including a 4-21 mark against top-10 teams and a 1-16 record against AP top-five opponents.

Those shortcomings played a significant role in the program’s decision to make a change. Penn State’s leadership sought a coach capable of elevating the program in its biggest moments.

Josh Pate believes Campbell could be the answer. Speaking on "Josh Pate’s College Football Show," Pate pointed to Campbell’s track record at Iowa State and the increased resources available at Penn State.

"Matt Campbell was a really good but underrated coach at Iowa State," Pate said. "Because you couldn't really achieve at Iowa State what you could at Penn State, I think this is going to sort of turbo boost his reputation... he's got to win big games that's what Penn State didn't do, everybody knows that... I think he's going to win there. I think that he can compete for a national championship there. Not this year, just in general."

Campbell’s record at Iowa State included challenges similar to Franklin’s in marquee matchups. He went 4-6 against top-10 teams, 14-25 against ranked opponents and 3-4 in bowl games. However, Pate feels those results came while leading a program that typically faced a talent disadvantage against elite competition.

That context is central to the optimism surrounding his hire. At Penn State, Campbell is expected to have access to stronger recruiting pipelines, deeper rosters and greater institutional support.

The key question now is whether that change in environment will translate to improved results in high-stakes games. If Campbell can maintain consistency while also delivering signature wins, he could reshape the program’s trajectory.

For Penn State, the goal is clear: move from being competitive to being championship-caliber. Whether Campbell can close that gap will define the next era of the program.