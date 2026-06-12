Josh Pate Predicts Rising ACC Team Could Fade After Fast Start in 2026

James Franklin is starting a new era for himself.

Franklin had a great run of success with the Penn State Nittany Lions, going 104-45 in 12 seasons.

His best season was arguably in 2024, when the team went 13-3. The team made its first College Football Playoff appearance and won two games in the playoff before losing in the final seconds to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Penn State then returned several key starters from that team in 2025. They were ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, but after a 3-3 start, Franklin was let go. Despite having success, there was a big black mark on his tenure.

James Franklin's Problem Was Never Regular Season Wins

That was Franklin struggling to win big games. He finished 6-6 in bowl games and posted a 16-29 record against ranked opponents.

His record against elite competition was even more concerning, including a 4-21 mark against top-10 teams and a 1-16 record against AP top-five opponents.

Virginia Tech football coach James Franklin and his wife Fumi enter press conference. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

That became too hard to ignore for the fan base and the administration. After he was let go, Franklin was eventually named the head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hokies had a great run in the late 1990s and 2000s.

That included 13 double-digit win seasons from 1995 to 2011. However, the team has had one since then and has had a losing season in five of the last six seasons.

Josh Pate Sees Immediate Improvement, Not Immediate Contention

On "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the college football analyst reacted to a bold prediction from a fan that said Franklin will lead Virginia Tech to the College Football Playoff in year one.

"I don't doubt the team's going to be better this year," Pate said. "I don't doubt that. But they were 3-9 last year. So, they could be significantly better and just barely make a bowl game. To make the playoff after going 3-9, that's a 9.5 on the boldness scale... They seem like a start fast, but run out of gas kind of team. I could easily see them being like 5-0 or 6-0... but then reality hits in the second half of the year."

The Hokies do have a favorable early-season schedule. Still, they'll end the season against teams like the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Clemson Tigers, SMU Mustangs and Miami Hurricanes in four of their final five weeks.

Year 1 Is About Stability, Not Championships

But the reality is, Virginia Tech doesn't have the same expectations of the Nittany Lions. They aren't expecting a national championship or a College Football Playoff berth in Year 1.

They just want to be relevant again. Going 6-6 in the regular season would be a major step toward that goal after such a bad stretch in the program's history.

Franklin can do that. Then after that, it's about keeping that momentum and bringing the fire and passion back to Blacksburg.