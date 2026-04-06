Josh Pate Reveals Necessary Steps To Revive SEC Sleeping Giant

The Florida Gators were one of six programs in the Southeastern Conference to hire a new head coach during the most recent cycle. The move came after the program parted ways with Billy Napier, who compiled a 22-23 record over four seasons.

Seeking a new direction, Florida hired Jon Sumrall from the Tulane Green Wave. During his tenure at Tulane, Sumrall went 20-8 and led the program to a College Football Playoff appearance this past season. Tulane’s run ended with a first-round loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Sumrall now takes over a Florida program that has struggled to find consistency in recent years. The Gators have recorded four losing seasons in the past five years, with their only winning season during that span coming in 2024, when they finished 8-5.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall talks with Florida cornerback Ben Hanks II (12) during practice during spring practice. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Restoring Florida’s status within the conference will require both immediate improvement and long-term development. One of the key areas Sumrall has emphasized is recruiting, particularly within a talent-rich state.

Florida’s geographic advantage provides access to one of the deepest pools of high school talent in the country. Capitalizing on that pipeline will be critical if the program hopes to compete with the top teams in the SEC.

Josh Pate discussed Florida’s outlook on "Josh Pate’s College Football Show," expressing optimism about the structure surrounding the program.

"They’ve put together a really good front office," Pate said. "... I think they’ve got the right people in the building. You just got to have the right leader in the building. I think that again. For what it's worth. And my predictions on Florida leadership have not been worth a lot in the past few years, but I really think I'm going to nail this one. It comes down to the same thing. Is his best good enough?"

Pate indicated that much of Florida’s future success hinges on whether Sumrall proves to be that leader. While he acknowledged past predictions about the program have been inconsistent, he expressed confidence in this hire.

The challenge for Sumrall will be translating organizational stability into on-field success. At Tulane, he demonstrated the ability to build a competitive roster and maximize production, but replicating that success in the SEC presents a different level of difficulty.

If Sumrall can establish strong recruiting pipelines and develop talent effectively, Florida has the resources to reemerge as a contender. The program has previously demonstrated its ability to compete at the highest level, including multiple national championships in the 2000s.

For now, the focus will be on progress. Whether Florida can take meaningful steps forward under Sumrall will be one of the key storylines to watch heading into the 2026 season.