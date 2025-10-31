Josh Pate puts top-10 college football powerhouse on upset watch in Week 10
College football analyst Josh Pate issued a clear warning on Thursday’s episode of his College Football Show. His Week 10 concern centers on Miami, which faces a dangerous road test at SMU. Though Miami remains a top-10 playoff contender, Pate believes the matchup carries genuine upset potential given the Mustangs’ defensive aggression and the Hurricanes’ road inexperience this season.
The game marks Miami’s first trip outside Florida, and the forecast in Dallas calls for conditions far from the South Florida norm. Pate noted the cooler weather, the Mustangs’ energy, and their ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks as key ingredients for potential chaos. Miami enters the weekend favored by double digits, but Pate’s comments added a sense of caution to a game that could tighten quickly.
The Mustangs are coming off a frustrating loss to Wake Forest, yet their home-field confidence remains high. With Miami’s playoff hopes intact but fragile, Pate’s alert framed this clash as one of the weekend’s most intriguing danger spots.
Josh Pate Warns of SMU’s Bounce-Back Threat Against Miami
During his Thursday segment, Pate said he expects a sharp, motivated performance from SMU despite its 13-12 defeat to Wake Forest last week. “Everyone else in the country saw SMU lose to Wake Forest and they cast aspersions toward SMU,” Pate said. “I look at it and I say, what better spot to bounce back. That is what college football is all about. That’s what happens this time of year all the time. I think they’re going to get an inspired effort from SMU.”
He emphasized the Mustangs’ defensive playmaking, noting their national lead in takeaways. “They rush the passer, they get after the quarterback. Defense is not great at SMU, but they do get after the quarterback. They’re number one in takeaways as a result of that,” Pate said.
Pate’s concern also extended to Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who is closing in on 10,000 career yards of total offense. “If you can ambush Carson Beck and Miami can’t get the ground game going, there is upset potential here,” Pate said. “Still picking Miami to win, still rolling with them to go to the playoff, but that doesn’t mean I can’t be a little nervous.”
SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, who previously served as Miami’s offensive coordinator, called Miami “national championship good on defense.” The Hurricanes lead the ACC in points allowed and rank 11th nationally in total defense.
The Mustangs will look to defend their home turf in Dallas, where they are 17-2 in their last 19 games. Miami, meanwhile, will try to stay in the playoff conversation after suffering an earlier loss to Louisville.
The Hurricanes are on the road to play SMU on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.