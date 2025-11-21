Kalen DeBoer to Penn State rumors shut down by prominent college football analyst
Kalen DeBoer’s evolution from NAIA powerhouse to Alabama head coach has been rapid and largely successful, leading the Crimson Tide to nine wins in his first year and to an 8-2 record this season.
However, after Alabama lost 23-21 to Oklahoma in Week 12 and amid a high-profile Power Five coaching carousel, recurring rumors have emerged tying him to other major college football openings.
Among the jobs DeBoer is most frequently linked to is Penn State.
On Friday, however, prominent college football voice Josh Pate shut down those rumors, saying, “I do think Penn State has zeroed in on their guy in recent days. I don't expect Kalen DeBoer to be involved.”
DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa off a string of program rebuilds and conference success, which included a 12-6 record at Fresno State from 2020-2021 and, notably, a 25-3 record with Washington from 2022-2023.
In his two years with the Huskies, the program appeared in back-to-back bowl games and in 2023, finished 14-1 en route to the National Championship game (lost 34-13 to Michigan).
This season, his second with the Tide, his team has posted a balanced 31.6 points-for and 17.8 points-against profile, a 13.8-point differential that ranks 13th in the nation.
Penn State’s search, prompted by James Franklin’s dismissal, generated an evolving hot board that placed DeBoer among names under consideration.
The rationale has centered on DeBoer’s offensive resume and prior Big Ten success, having previously served as the OC/QB coach with Indiana in 2019.
He also has a proven ability to change program culture quickly, as made evident by both the success he’s had at Alabama and Washington.
However, Pate’s report suggests that Penn State is close to making a decision but is moving in a different direction.
That said, there are still two games remaining in the season for Alabama with a College Football Playoff spot on the line.
If the Tide stumbles under DeBoer and Penn State hasn’t made a final decision, the rumors will resurface.