Lane Kiffin shuts down departure speculation amid LSU rumors
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels are 10-1, ranked No. 6 in the nation, and preparing for the Egg Bowl with a College Football Playoff berth within reach.
Yet the spotlight this week has shifted from the field to the sidelines, as speculation swirls about Kiffin’s future.
On Wednesday, Kiffin was asked about what his family learned during recent trips to Gainesville and Baton Rouge, where both Florida and LSU have head coaching vacancies.
In typical Kiffin fashion, he didn't mince words in his response: “I’m not getting in on any speculation or stories that have to do with other jobs.”
The comment comes amid weeks of rumors linking Kiffin to Florida, which dismissed Billy Napier in October, and LSU, which parted ways with Brian Kelly.
Despite the ongoing chatter, even being linked to the NFL’s New York Giants, who recently fired Brian Daboll, Kiffin has maintained publicly that the reports are a reflection of Ole Miss’s success rather than his own intentions.
That success is undeniable. Kiffin is now enjoying his third straight double-digit win season (most in school history) with Ole Miss’ sole loss this season being a narrow 43–35 defeat at Georgia in Week 8.
Contractually, Kiffin is secure in Oxford. He signed a six-year, $54 million extension in 2023, with automatic rollover clauses that now extend his deal through 2031 and a 2025 salary of $9 million that ranks among the top 10 nationally.
While buyout terms make a move costly, they are not insurmountable for programs like Florida or LSU.
Still, the timing of his comments matters.
Ole Miss is in its best position yet to reach the College Football Playoff, and Kiffin’s insistence that he will coach in the Egg Bowl suggests he is determined to keep the focus on the field.
Reports have circulated that if he were to announce a departure, he might not coach the rivalry game.
For now, he has dismissed that possibility.
Unfortunately for all parties involved, as the Rebels prepare for Mississippi State on Nov. 28, the question of Kiffin’s future remains unresolved.