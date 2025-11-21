Dante Moore predicted to replace $6.2 million QB in 2026 NFL draft
Dante Moore’s college football career has been unconventional.
After entering the 2023 class as a five-star recruit and No. 3 QB in the nation, he started just five games at UCLA in 2023 before transferring to Oregon in 2024, sitting behind Dillon Gabriel before earning the starting role this season.
This year, his first as a full-time starter, Moore has shown poise and efficiency, completing 185 of 254 passes (72.8%) for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.
His ability to deliver accurate throws under pressure has drawn attention from scouts, positioning him as one of the top quarterback prospects for 2026, even though he has only 15 career starts.
Enter the Cleveland Browns, who have one of the most highly scrutinized QB rooms in the NFL.
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Matt Miller mocked Moore to the Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft, projecting a trade up to the No. 2 pick.
“The Browns' many attempts to find a franchise quarterback have failed, so it's back to the drawing board. Moore started five games at UCLA in 2023 before transferring to Oregon and sitting behind Dillon Gabriel -- whom he'd actually be replacing here -- in 2024,” Miller wrote.
“Moore has played with poise and touch this season, completing 72.8% of his passes for 2,190 yards and 21 touchdowns to five interceptions while showing great arm talent. He isn't a shoo-in to declare for 2026, given his limited experience (15 starts), but Moore's penchant for making tough throws from muddy pockets would fit in Cleveland.”
“Moore alone wouldn't be a quick fix, but matching him with RB Quinshon Judkins and TE Harold Fannin Jr. would give the Browns a young, high-energy offense.”
Entering Week 12 of the 2025 season, Cleveland holds a 2-8 record and has already cycled through Joe Flacco, Gabriel, and rookie Shedeur Sanders.
Flacco was traded early, Gabriel started six games with modest production (59.2% completion, seven TDs, two INTs), and Sanders debuted last week against Baltimore, completing just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards with one interception.
This instability follows years of failed attempts to secure a franchise quarterback, including the fallout from Deshaun Watson’s absence and the short-lived experiments with veterans and mid-round draft picks.
Trading up for Moore would signal Cleveland’s shift toward a lasting quarterback plan, moving away from short-term options like Gabriel, their 2025 third-round pick, on a four-year, $6.2 million deal.
If Moore declares and Cleveland follows through, the franchise could finally align its roster construction with a long-term vision, rather than chasing short-term fixes.