Kentucky football: Chip Trayanum breaks hand, could miss 1-2 games: report

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chip Trayanum could miss time after breaking his hand in football practice, a new report has found.

James Parks

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chip Trayanum suffered a broken hand in football practice, per a new report.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Chip Trayanum suffered a broken hand in football practice, per a new report. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kentucky Wildcats running back Chip Trayanum broke his hand during a recent football practice and is expected to miss several weeks, according to KSR.

The injury may keep Trayanum off the field for up to four weeks, including up to two games to start the 2024 football season.

If so, Trayanum would not be able to play in Kentucky's season opener against Southern Miss on Aug. 31, or potentially in the SEC opener against South Carolina on Sept. 7.

His absence would be detrimental to Kentucky's offensive capacity after he emerged as one of the program's most impactful offseason acquisitions.

Trayanum joined the Kentucky football program this offseason as a transfer, signing with UK from Ohio State, where he played 12 games a year ago as a reserve tailback.

He finished as the Buckeyes' second-leading rusher with 373 yards on 85 carries, scoring three touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per attempt.

In his career, Trayanum has 1,157 total rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Published
