Kirby Smart trolls Texas about SEC Championship: 'In what sport?'
Georgia took back SEC supremacy last season by taking out first-year conference member Texas for the league crown, the Bulldogs’ third under Kirby Smart.
And given how hard it was for Georgia to get back there, it won’t be willing to give up that trophy this fall, especially not to the Longhorns.
Smart underscored that fact during the photoshoot for EA Sports College Football 26, when Texas-based influencer Big Game Bengal suggested that Texas would win the SEC Championship this year.
“In what sport? Baseball or basketball?” Smart joked.
Georgia clawed its way back into the SEC title race a year ago after costly losses on the road against Alabama and Ole Miss, stemming from a decline in offensive production as quarterback Carson Beck regressed from his output a year earlier.
But a statement victory at home against Tennessee propelled the Bulldogs back into the picture, and a signature eight-overtime win against rival Georgia Tech further cemented their case as an SEC title hopeful and playoff-worthy team.
“The toughest year of my tenure,” Smart would say of Georgia’s 2024 season. “Easily the toughest of my tenure.”
College Football HQ listed the Longhorns as the No. 1 team and the Bulldogs right behind at No. 2 in our summer SEC football power rankings.
This season should find Georgia and Texas among the favorites to make it back to Atlanta to play for the SEC championship, but the Longhorns are ahead of the Bulldogs in that contest when it comes to the bookmakers.
Texas sits at +300 to win the SEC title, followed by Georgia at +350, according to the updated lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
