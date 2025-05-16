SEC football power rankings for 2025 entering the summer
By far college football’s most dominant conference this century, the SEC hasn’t won or played for the national championship in the last two seasons, but that could change in 2025.
And there should be plenty of competition among SEC contenders for the right to play for the conference title and earn qualification in the College Football Playoff, given how many teams have a realistic chance to make a run at the trophy.
We could see up to nine SEC teams included when the AP top 25 preseason rankings are revealed in a couple months after the conference saw three schools make the playoff last season.
Where do things stand in the SEC football power rankings coming out of the spring practice and second transfer window, and moving into the summer months?
Let’s take a look at every SEC team from worst to first. Any team listed in these rankings should theoretically beat the teams behind them and lose to the teams ahead of them on a neutral field.
SEC Football Power Rankings for 2025
16. Mississippi State
Where Mississippi State was: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
One year into the Jeff Lebby experience, and the Bulldogs are yet to win a game against SEC competition, but at least they get Blake Shapen back under center after he missed most of the season to an early injury a year ago. That, and a load of incoming transfers on a basically new team.
-
15. Kentucky
Where Kentucky was: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
It’s clear that Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are heading in the wrong direction, but there is new hope once again in the form of a transfer quarterback. That role falls to Zach Calzada, but the bigger concern remains how UK’s offensive line and total defense improves from a sluggish effort last fall.
-
14. Arkansas
Where Arkansas was: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
Just seven returning starters for the Razorbacks, but one of those will be quarterback Taylen Green, who should have the benefit of an improved offensive system in Bobby Petrino’s second year calling the plays. But the Hogs need to dramatically improve defending the pass to get anywhere.
-
13. Vanderbilt
Where Vanderbilt was: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
Clark Lea’s control of the Commodores’ defense has resulted in some solid returns, as it’s one of the SEC’s most improved units, and getting quarterback Diego Pavia back under center is a major boost. But Vandy plays a pretty tough schedule, making bowl eligibility a legitimate question in 2025.
-
12. Missouri
Where Missouri was: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)
Brady Cook and Luther Burden are out of the picture, so there should be an overall decline in total roster talent, but the Tigers play a more favorable schedule and start out playing six games at home in 2025. Beau Pribula steps in at quarterback, unproven but high on potential, and Missouri added former ULM running back Ahmad Hardy to balance the offense.
-
11. Tennessee
Where Tennessee was: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
The biggest and weirdest roster move in college football this offseason saw quarterback Nico Iamaleava jump ship after asking for more NIL money, or merely having concern over the team’s offense, according to people near him.
Either way, he’s gone, and so is lead back Dylan Sampson and edge rusher James Pearce. Joey Aguilar steps in at quarterback, but this Vols team looks a lot more beatable suddenly.
-
10. Auburn
Where Auburn was: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
The acquisition of transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former five-star prospect with dual-threat capability, could be a game-changer, especially with solid receiver talent like transfer Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman, but we’ll see how well DJ Durkin can improve Auburn’s defensive fortunes.
-
9. Oklahoma
Where Oklahoma was: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)
Brent Venables may not be on the proverbial hot seat, but it could get much warmer if the Sooners turn out another stinker like they did last year. John Mateer steps in at quarterback, an important upgrade after his production at Washington State a year ago, and the offense added former Cal back Jaydn Ott, another key producer who can credibly test SEC run defenses.
-
8. Texas A&M
Where Texas A&M was: 8-5 (5-3 SEC)
Marcel Reed returns at quarterback and he should have an improved receiver rotation to work with, especially including former NC State star KC Concepcion, and a veteran offensive line, but the big question remains if Mike Elko can make the right adjustments along the defensive line and in the secondary.
-
7. South Carolina
Where South Carolina was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
This is either the year the Gamecocks take an important step forward or take two steps back, with holes to fill on what was a dominant defense a year ago, but gets Dylan Stewart back on the edge, and LaNorris Sellers under center, but he’s working with a new coordinator in Mike Shula.
-
6. Florida
Where Florida was: 8-5 (4-4 SEC)
An up-and-comer in the SEC after a strong finish to last season, and with head coach Billy Napier getting a reprieve, the Gators play another tough schedule, but have a very promising quarterback in DJ Lagway, receiving targets like J. Michael Sturdivant and Eugene Wilson, and a defense that made important strides late last year.
-
5. Ole Miss
Where Ole Miss was: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)
The jury is out on the Rebels after enduring some severe roster departures at crucial positions, but Lane Kiffin signed another very strong transfer class that could make up for them. We’ll see if Austin Simmons has what it takes to replace Jaxson Dart at quarterback, while edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker Suntarine Perkins take the lead on this defense.
-
4. Alabama
Where Alabama was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
Nick Saban set an absurdly-high standard for the Crimson Tide, and four losses isn’t what the they brought on Kalen DeBoer for. Now, the offensive guru won’t have Jalen Milroe to lean on at quarterback anymore. Defense will carry Alabama early on as DeBoer and new play caller Ryan Grubb look to install a replacement for Milroe.
-
3. LSU
Where LSU was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
The return of quarterback Garrett Nussmsier and some high-profile transfer additions at wide receiver and the offensive line are key for Brian Kelly to build out from, but he needs to ensure that Blake Baker gets a lot more out of this defense. It’s playoff or bust for the Tigers this year.
-
2. Georgia
Where Georgia was: 11-3 (6-2 SEC)
Carson Back is out and Gunner Stockton is in at quarterback, and with that notable change at the most important position, the Bulldogs need to beef up his protection and develop the ground game while once again replenishing key defensive positions. Wide receivers like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch are vital acquisitions for the offense.
-
1. Texas
Where Texas was: 13-3 (7-1 SEC)
Arch Madness is finally here as the next Manning on the family tree is in position to prove he’s equal to his illustrious predecessors, but the Longhorns have to help him out by replacing four new starters on the offensive line and redesign their receiving corps, led by Ryan Wingo. Defensively, names like Anthony Hill and Colin Simmons are elite headliners.
-